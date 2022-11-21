X

    Warriors' Klay Thompson Drops 41, Delivers 'I-Told-You-So Performance' vs. Rockets

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 21, 2022

    HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on November 20, 2022 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Klay Thompson's still got it.

    The five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion helped lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday with 41 points behind a blistering 10-of-13 shooting from three-point range.

    Social media had plenty of praise for the future Hall of Famer:

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    Klay with the I-told-you-so performance

    Brady Klopfer @BradyKlopferNBA

    Klay Thompson is making me think that maybe we shouldn't judge Hall of Fame players after 10 slumping games after missing camp

    Brady Klopfer @BradyKlopferNBA

    Klay Thompson is having a "read your tweets before the game" game

    Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman

    The demise of Klay Thompson has been greatly exaggerated. <a href="https://t.co/rGcooRL8Ku">https://t.co/rGcooRL8Ku</a>

    Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. @DrNiravPandya

    There is no demise of Klay Thompson; just a re-invention with a different ceiling. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    Alex 👋 @Dubs408

    KLAY THOMPSON IS SPECIAL

    It was surely a cathartic performance for Thompson, who entered play shooting just 36.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three-point range this season. Both of those would be career-worst marks for the 32-year-old.

    Thompson missed the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with injuries and is likely still somewhat working himself back into form. He may never reach the heights he did in his prime on a consistent basis, but Sunday was a reminder of just how dangerous he can be when he gets hot.

    A few more showings like that would elevate the ceiling for the 8-9 Warriors, who have now gone 5-2 in their last seven following a slow start to the season.

    Warriors' Klay Thompson Drops 41, Delivers 'I-Told-You-So Performance' vs. Rockets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.