Warriors' Klay Thompson Drops 41, Delivers 'I-Told-You-So Performance' vs. Rockets

Klay Thompson's still got it.

The five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion helped lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday with 41 points behind a blistering 10-of-13 shooting from three-point range.

Social media had plenty of praise for the future Hall of Famer:

It was surely a cathartic performance for Thompson, who entered play shooting just 36.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three-point range this season. Both of those would be career-worst marks for the 32-year-old.

Thompson missed the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with injuries and is likely still somewhat working himself back into form. He may never reach the heights he did in his prime on a consistent basis, but Sunday was a reminder of just how dangerous he can be when he gets hot.

A few more showings like that would elevate the ceiling for the 8-9 Warriors, who have now gone 5-2 in their last seven following a slow start to the season.