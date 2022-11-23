1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA TeamNovember 23, 2022
1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team
NBA trade season is nearly upon us, as even the majority of players who inked free-agent deals will be trade eligible by the middle of December.
The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania writes that John Collins is a name to monitor, as are players like Tobias Harris, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder.
Now that we're getting a better idea of buyers vs. sellers and individual team needs, these are trade ideas that all 30 teams should already be thinking about.
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks Receive: G Jordan Clarkson, F/C Kelly Olynyk, 2025 second-round pick
Utah Jazz Receive: F/C John Collins
As reported by The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, the Hawks "opened up preliminary trade discussions" around Collins after he struggled in his new role behind Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Moving him to Utah could bring back multiple rotation pieces, making Atlanta deeper overall while adding shooting to a team that ranks just 27th in three-point accuracy (32.0 percent) this season.
Clarkson (19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 37.5 percent from three) would give the Hawks a terrific one-two punch off the bench with Bogdan Bogdanović and Olynyk (12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 50.0 percent from three), who has been an incredible floor-spacer for the Jazz thus far.
For a Jazz team off to a strong 12-7 start, Collins is young enough (25) and experienced enough (in his sixth season) to help both a rebuilding and playoff-caliber team.
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Receive: F/C Mike Muscala
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: 2023 second-round pick (via Portland Trail Blazers)
The 13-4 Celtics don't have many weaknesses, although adding a veteran big man who can space the floor and give the team minutes at power forward and center would be welcomed.
Muscala has made 38.9 percent of his threes over the past three seasons and posted a swing rating of plus-11.3 over that time.
Boston wouldn't even need to send any salary back, as Muscala's $3.5 million contract could be absorbed into $6.9 million or $5.8 million trade exceptions owned by the Celtics.
OKC picks up another draft selection and creates a new trade exception with this deal.
Note: Trade cannot be completed until Dec. 15.
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets Receive: PG Kyle Lowry, G/F Max Strus
Miami Heat Receive: PG Kyrie Irving
While Irving has returned to the Nets, history tells us it's only a matter of time before something else keeps him away from the team. Brooklyn would be wise to cut ties completely, seeing if teams like the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in the talented yet turbulent point guard.
Lowry, 36, is well past his prime but is at least a reliable floor general, suiting up in all 18 contests while averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 assists. Strus has worked his way into becoming a solid starter, giving the Heat 15.3 points per game and shooting 35.3 percent from three.
Both would likely be starters in Brooklyn, giving Kevin Durant some added playmaking and shooting around him.
Miami, off to a 7-11 start, could jump back toward the top of the East with a core of Irving, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets Receive: PG Russell Westbrook, SG Max Christie, 2023 second-round pick
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: SF Gordon Hayward, C Mason Plumlee
A 4-14 record should already have the Hornets thinking about next season. Finding ways to clear future cap space and get a better 2023 first-round pick is the best path forward at this point.
Swapping Hayward's contract for Westbrook's expiring deal saves Charlotte nearly $30 million this summer, and moving Plumlee opens up more playing time for young centers like Mark Williams and Kai Jones. Christie, 19, is an interesting prospect as well.
The Lakers pick up two starting-quality players without having to give up a future first-round pick. Hayward's contract can be used this summer as an expiring trade chip to attach picks to if needed.
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Receive: F Jae Crowder
Phoenix Suns Receive: G Coby White, C Marko Simonovic
The Bulls are one of a handful of teams who make sense as a landing spot for Crowder, as his three-and-D ability would mesh well between players like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.
White's playing time has also plummeted in Chicago, down to a career-low 19.0 minutes per game off the bench, even as the team awaits Lonzo Ball's return from knee surgery. It's clear he's not a big part of the future, so trading him now before free agency this summer makes sense.
With Chris Paul now 37, shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent overall and missing six games thus far due to injury, Phoenix could use some ball-handling insurance in the backcourt.
White would get a chance to prove he can be part of the Suns' future, and Phoenix would have the right to match any offers he receives as a restricted free agent next summer.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: PG Matthew Dellavedova
Sacramento Kings Receive: G/F Dylan Windler
The Cavs don't have a lot of trade assets following their move for Donovan Mitchell, and should instead be eyeing moves for additional playmakers while being mindful of not crossing a luxury tax line the team is close to.
Trading for Dellavedova brings some good vibes back from the team's 2016 championship while also providing players like Darius Garland and Mitchell some insurance with both having already missed a handful of games due to injury thus far.
The move saves Cleveland $2.2 million and brings a fan favorite back to the city.
For a Sacramento team that's hardly relied on Dellavedova at all this season, moving him for a former first-round pick in Windler is a low-risk, medium-reward move. Windler has missed the entire season with an ankle injury to this point but has always showed elite three-point shooting potential during his young career.
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Receive: C Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs Receive: SG Josh Green, C JaVale McGee, 2025 second-round pick
The Mavs signed McGee to be the team's starting center last offseason, an experiment that ended up lasting just seven games.
Between McGee and new starter Dwight Powell, Dallas could use an upgrade in the opening lineup.
Poeltl is having a terrific season for the Spurs, averaging 13.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 64.2 percent overall.
The Spurs can flip McGee to a contending team at some point, and they should have interest in Green, 22, and collecting a future second-round pick.
Note: Trade cannot be completed until Dec. 15.
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets Receive: C Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs Receive: G/F Christian Braun, PF Zeke Nnaji, PF Jeff Green
While the Dallas Mavericks would covet Poeltl as their starter, the Nuggets should want the 27-year-old to patch a leaky interior defense behind Nikola Jokic.
Denver is dead last in opponent shooting in the restricted area (72.5 percent) and could use Poeltl as a rim protector in the middle. Jokic's three-point shooting ability means that both could share the floor for stretches as well.
Braun, 21, was the 21st overall pick in the 2022 draft and Nnaji, 21, is a 43.2 percent shooter from three now in his third season. Both would help with the Spurs' rebuilding efforts, while Green can be flipped to a contender at the deadline.
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Receive: G/F Luke Kennard
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C Nerlens Noel, PG Cory Joseph
The Pistons proved they were interested in bringing in veteran shooters to support this young core when they traded for Bojan Bogdanović. Given that the team still sits 26th overall in three-point accuracy (32.9 percent), there's clearly more work to be done.
Bringing Kennard back to Detroit would make a huge difference, as the 26-year-old is connecting on 47.9 percent of his outside attempts this season.
His drop in playing time this season (21.3 minutes, down from 27.4 minutes a year ago) could signal Kennard's availability on a deep Clippers team. Los Angeles could use more depth in its frontcourt instead, adding a true rim protector in Noel behind Ivica Zubac. Joseph gives the Clippers another ball-handler behind John Wall and Reggie Jackson to help better balance out the roster as well.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Receive: C Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic Receive: C James Wiseman, F Jonathan Kuminga
Off to a woeful 8-10 start, the Warriors are getting killed when they turn to their young guys this season. Wiseman's absence last year may have been a blessing in disguise, as his potential has yet to lead to winning basketball.
If Golden State wants to keep some youthful talent on the roster but still win games, getting a player like Carter would be a good compromise.
The 23-year-old is already in his fifth pro season, averaging 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and shooting 34.6 percent from three for Orlando. He'd be a huge upgrade over Wiseman with plenty of room for growth.
Orlando is still very much in a rebuild and should only have Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as untouchables right now. Getting two former top-seven picks in Wiseman and Kuminga would increase the team's ceiling overall, allowing both time to develop without the pressure of chasing a championship right away.
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets Receive: SG Josh Green, PF Davis Bertans
Dallas Mavericks Receive: G/F Eric Gordon
For a Rockets squad off to a 3-14 start, it's probably time to do right by Gordon and move him to a team with playoff aspirations.
The Mavs would be a good home, especially if they're willing to part with Green. The 6'5" shooting guard would be a nice backcourt fit either next to Jalen Green or Kevin Porter Jr. with his three-and-D potential. Bertans provides some high-level floor-spacing as well.
Dallas needs Gordon's ability as a ball-handler, scoring threat and serviceable defender, as the 33-year-old would thrive as the team's new sixth/seventh man coming off the bench along with Christian Wood.
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers Receive: F/C John Collins
Atlanta Hawks Receive: G/F Buddy Hield, PF Jalen Smith
Winners of five in a row and sitting at No. 4 in the East with a 10-6 record, should the Pacers actually be buyers at the deadline?
If so, Collins would be an ideal addition at power forward.
The 25-year-old still fits this team's timeline and would provide three-point shooting and lob-catching ability from Tyrese Haliburton as the starting four next to Myles Turner.
Atlanta seems willing to move on from Collins, with a return of Hield (17.4 points, 38.4 percent from three) and Smith (10.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 0.9 blocks) adding some key pieces to the rotation.
Note: Trade cannot be completed until Dec. 15.
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers Receive: SF Luke Kennard, PG Jason Preston, 2023 and 2024 second-round picks
Should Indiana want to prioritize a shot at Victor Wembanyama over a playoff run this season, sticking to the plan and keeping Turner on the trade block may be the best long-term play.
The Clippers are interested in Turner, per Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, and could use another true center on the roster. The 26-year-old is having an outstanding season, averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks and shooting 36.4 percent from three.
This is Indiana's chance at grabbing one of the NBA's best three-point shooters in Kennard while picking up another big playmaking prospect in Preston alongside multiple draft picks.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: SG Garrison Mathews, C Boban Marjanović
Houston Rockets Receive: G Kendrick Nunn, 2023 second-round pick
If the Lakers are hesitant to pull off a major trade involving Russell Westbrook and future first-round picks, settling for a smaller deal to prioritize shooting in the meantime would help. Los Angeles currently ranks dead last in three-point accuracy at 31.2 percent.
Mathews, 26, is a career 36.9 percent marksman from deep who would thrive off looks from LeBron James. Marjanović gives the Lakers some more insurance at center and has been ultra efficient in limited minutes throughout his career.
The Rockets can flip Nunn to a point guard-needy team at the deadline and get the Lakers' second-round pick next summer, a selection that could fall in the top 40 overall.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: SG Gary Harris
Orlando Magic Receive: 2023 second-round pick, SG Danny Green
Harris recently made his season debut for the Magic, and he scored 18 points in 22 minutes against the Indiana Pacers in just his second game.
For a Grizzlies team currently without starting shooting guard Desmond Bane due to a sprained toe, Harris would provide some veteran insurance on the wing. He's a proven outside shooter and defender who's available to help immediately.
Green is still recovering from a torn ACL and may not return until the playoffs, if at all.
The Magic should have no problem taking on his expiring $10 million salary, however, especially if a pick is attached.
Miami Heat
Miami Heat Receive: PF Davis Bertans
Dallas Mavericks Receive: G/F Duncan Robinson
If Miami is looking for a starting power forward, wants to move off Robinson's hefty contract and doesn't want to lose a pick in the process, getting Bertans is a low-risk move.
The 6'10" sharpshooter has connected on 55.6 percent of his threes since making his season debut last week and would help a Heat offense that ranks just 23rd overall this season.
A fresh start playing next to an elite shot-creator in Luka Dončić could be just what Robinson needs to get back to becoming one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA.
Dallas, a team that already features Christian Wood, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and JaVale McGee, should be happy to flip a big for a wing as well.
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: F Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: G/F MarJon Beauchamp
Getting Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles back from injury at various points in the season will make it feel like this team swung some deals, meaning there's nothing major that should be done here.
Adding a veteran wing in Williams who can knock down threes and defend all over the floor would only tighten this team's already elite defense, however.
Beauchamp, 22, has gotten some early playing time for an injury-riddled Bucks team but is shooting just 37.7 percent overall and 29.3 percent from three, and he probably isn't going to be ready to be in a playoff rotation by the spring.
The Thunder can be far more patient with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 draft.
Note: Trade cannot be completed until Jan. 16.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: G/F Alec Burks
Detroit Pistons Receive: F Taurean Prince, SG Wendell Moore Jr.
Minnesota doesn't have the assets to pull off a big trade anymore after the deal for Rudy Gobert, and should be looking for 3-and-D pieces to plug in around its stars instead.
Burks provides both while sprinkling in some playmaking ability, able to start at small forward or serve as a sixth man. He's averaging 15.4 points and shooting 39.1 percent from three for Detroit this season.
The Pistons should value Prince's shooting and Moore's potential as ways to improve both the present and the future.
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: F/C Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic Receive: F/C Jaxson Hayes, G/F Garrett Temple, 2024 second-round pick (via Chicago Bulls)
Additions to the Magic frontcourt have meant a decrease in playing time for Bamba, whose potential as a shot-blocker and three-point shooter still has yet to be fully unlocked.
The 24-year-old would look good as a defensive option behind Jonas Valančiūnas, while his floor-spacing ability fits nicely next to Zion Williamson as well.
Orlando takes a flier on another former top-10 pick at center with Hayes while also picking up a future second-round pick.
New York Knicks
New York Knicks Receive: SF Reggie Bullock, PF Davis Bertans
Dallas Mavericks Receive: PG Derrick Rose, G/F Evan Fournier
The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reports that "the Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, league sources say, as a way to sort out the team’s glut at the guard position over the course of the season."
While the Mavs would probably love to have Quickley as another ball-handler, getting Rose is a more realistic and affordable option.
Rose gives Dallas a playmaker off the bench, while Fournier provides the team with some better three-point shooting with Bullock struggling to make shots this season.
Going from Fournier to Bullock is a big defensive upgrade for the Knicks, however, a needed swap for a team that ranks just 23rd overall on that end of the court.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: C James Wiseman
Golden State Warriors Receive: F Kenrich Williams, 2023 second-round pick (more favorable between Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat)
With Wiseman not looking ready to contribute to a team with championship aspirations, the Thunder should be thrilled to bring in the 2020 No. 2 overall pick and let him develop in their system.
There are center minutes to be found with 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren out for the season with a foot injury, giving Wiseman the chance to prove he can still become a star one day. OKC doesn't even need to match salaries, as Wiseman's $9.6 million deal can be absorbed into a $10.2 million trade exception owned by the Thunder.
For Golden State, the move brings in a veteran forward in Williams who can defend and hit threes while wiping $7.6 million off the salary sheet, resulting in some significant luxury tax relief.
The Warriors also pick up a 2023 second-rounder and become a better team this season by not having to play a still-raw Wiseman.
Note: Trade cannot be completed until Jan. 16.
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Receive: 2027 first-round pick, PG Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: SG Gary Harris, SF Terrence Ross, F/C Jonathan Isaac
Orlando could become a sneaky destination for Westbrook, whether the team ultimately ends up keeping the veteran point guard or not. The Magic make this trade to collect a future unprotected first-rounder from L.A. while only giving up veterans who don't fit into the team's long-term plans anyways.
Harris and Ross bring some much-needed shooting and wing play to a Lakers team that craves both. Isaac is nearing a return to the court following a two-plus-year absence due to knee injuries and was an elite defender the last time we saw him in an NBA game.
This trade also lets the Lakers keep their 2029 first-round pick, with 2023-24 contracts for Harris and Isaac either partially or completely non-guaranteed should L.A. prioritize cap space instead.
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: F/C John Collins, SG Bogdan Bogdanović
Atlanta Hawks Receive: PF Tobias Harris, SF Matisse Thybulle, G Shake Milton
With Collins and Harris both popping up in trade talks recently, why not explore a swap built around the pair of power forwards?
Collins is younger, cheaper, carries more upside than Harris and can't dunk on Joel Embiid anymore if the two are teammates. Adding Bogdanović off the bench gives Philly's second unit some added scoring and playmaking as well.
Harris makes a hefty $76.9 million over the next two years, but his deal will run out the same summer the Hawks will need to give Dejounte Murray a max deal, whereas Collins will still be under contract.
Thybulle adds some elite perimeter defense around Trae Young, and Milton provides Atlanta with some scoring pop off the bench to help make up for the loss of Bogdanović.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns Receive: PF Tobias Harris, C Paul Reed, SG Jaden Springer
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: F Jae Crowder, SG Landry Shamet, F/C Dario Saric, F Torrey Craig
Another potential home for Harris is in Phoenix, where the absence of Crowder and a recent knee injury to Cam Johnson have opened up a hole at power forward.
Adding Harris as a pick-and-pop veteran who can rebound and pass makes the Suns even more of a title threat, especially since Chris Paul is finally starting to show his age.
Philly splits Harris' contract into bite-sized pieces and picks up some quality role players in the process.
Crowder would likely take Harris' starting spot, while Shamet, Saric and Craig bring three-point shooting, playmaking and defense to the Sixers' second unit.
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: C Isaiah Stewart, SG Rodney McGruder
Detroit Pistons Receive: SG Keon Johnson, F Justise Winslow, 2024 second-round pick (more favorable between Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves)
For now, Stewart has held off rookie Jalen Duren for the Pistons' starting center job. Should Duren overtake him at some point, however, the Blazers should make a call about Stewart's availability.
FInding a defensive-minded center behind Jusuf Nurkić would be a huge addition to Portland's rotation, especially someone who can step out and be a floor-spacer on offense like Stewart.
If Detroit hands the keys to Duren, getting back a pair of young players and a second-round pick for Stewart is nice compensation.
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings Receive: SF Reggie Bullock, C JaVale McGee
Dallas Mavericks Receive: C Richaun Holmes, PF Trey Lyles
The Kings are the best offensive team in basketball, posting a whopping 118.6 offensive rating through 15 games.
Stopping other teams has been an issue, however, as the Kings rank just 27th in total defense.
Bullock can guard multiple positions, and McGee still has some rim-protection ability left in his 7'0" frame. Adding both to the rotation would help nudge this team to at least an average level on defense.
For Dallas, Holmes is an upgrade over McGee and Dwight Powell as the team's new starting center. The 29-year-old averaged 11.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and shot 68.3 percent as a starter for the Kings last season.
Note: Trade cannot be completed until Dec. 15.
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Receive: G Coby White, F Derrick Jones Jr.
Chicago Bulls Receive: G/F Josh Richardson
The rebuild in South Texas continues as the Spurs find a new home for Richardson.
White's playing time has been slashed in Chicago with the additions of Goran Dragić, Dalen Terry and the emergence of Ayo Dosunmu. The 22-year-old could experience a career revival with the Spurs, however, a team in desperate need of ball-handlers.
Richardson is a two-way wing who helps the Bulls' playoff chances with his three-point shooting and multipositional defense. If Chicago doesn't plan on re-signing White this summer, moving him now for veteran help is the right decision.
Note: Trade cannot be completed until Dec. 15.
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors Receive: G/F Josh Richardson
San Antonio Spurs Receive: G Malachi Flynn, C Khem Birch, F D.J. Wilson, 2023 and 2025 second-round picks
Another potential home for Richardson is outside of the United States, as the Raptors' bench continues to lack real depth on the wing.
Richardson becomes the primary backup to Gary Trent Jr., or he makes a case to start at shooting guard and let Trent provide instant offense as a sixth man.
The Spurs do the deal primarily to cash in on a pair of second-round picks, although Flynn's three-point shooting (48.3 percent) should interest them as well.
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz Receive: C James Wiseman, G Ryan Rollins
Golden State Warriors Receive: F/C Kelly Olynyk, 2025 second-round pick
Should the Jazz ever decide to start losing some games and not sit at the top of the Western Conference, Utah would be an intriguing home for some of the Warriors' youngsters.
Wiseman would get a far greater opportunity in Utah with a young center rotation, and Rollins, 20, could study behind Mike Conley Jr. for a while.
Golden State receives an elite shooting big man to take Wiseman's spot in the frontcourt, and Olynyk's passing ability fits well in the Warriors' offensive system. Getting a future second-rounder helps convince them to give up on Wiseman's potential as well.
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards Receive: G Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets Receive: F Rui Hachimura, G/F Will Barton
A 10-7 start to the season is a nice surprise for Washington, who could start flipping some of the young talent on the roster for win-now help should this look like a legit top-six squad in the East.
Rozier could be used as the starting point guard next to Bradley Beal or be the Wizards' sixth man behind Monte Morris. The 28-year-old is averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists as a starter in Charlotte.
The Hornets should soon be in seller mode following a 4-14 start. Hachimura is a talented scorer who can play either forward position and will be a restricted free agent this summer, so Charlotte can match any offer he receives.
Barton's expiring deal helps facilitate the trade and gets the Hornets off Rozier's remaining three years and nearly $75 million he's owed after this season.