1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA trade season is nearly upon us, as even the majority of players who inked free-agent deals will be trade eligible by the middle of December.

The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania writes that John Collins is a name to monitor, as are players like Tobias Harris, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder.

Now that we're getting a better idea of buyers vs. sellers and individual team needs, these are trade ideas that all 30 teams should already be thinking about.