John Collins Wears Shirt With Photo of Dunk on Joel Embiid After Hawks Beat 76ers

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Atlanta Hawks star John Collins set a new standard for the ignominy incurred by those who get dunked on.

Following his team's 103-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Collins wore a shirt depicting his thunderous jam over Sixers star Joel Embiid in Game 6.

The 6'9" forward delivered one of the best dunks of the 2021 NBA playoffs when he finished off a lob from Trae Young. Embiid didn't stand much of a chance.

If the Hawks had lost the series, then that play would have probably still been remembered fondly by fans in Atlanta, but otherwise relegated to a footnote.

Since the Hawks won—on top of Collins' fashion choice–it might have ascended closer to a more unforgettable category.