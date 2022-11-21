Davante Adams Touted as Best WR in NFL After Walk-Off TD as Raiders Beat Broncos

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 22-16 in overtime on Sunday at Empower Field to improve to 3-7 on the season, and it was a big afternoon for Derek Carr and Davante Adams.

Carr completed 23 of 37 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while Adams had seven receptions for 141 yards and both of Carr's touchdown passes, including the game-winning score in overtime.

Las Vegas desperately needed the win after losing its last three games. After the victory, NFL Twitter hyped up Adams for still being one of the best wide receivers in the league despite being on a subpar Raiders team:

Adams had already put together an impressive season before Sunday's game against the Raiders, but his contributions have gone largely unnoticed, with the Raiders sitting toward the bottom of the NFL standings.

The five-time Pro Bowler entered Sunday's game with 57 catches for 784 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games. He's on pace to post his third consecutive 1,000-plus-yard receiving season.

The Raiders will be back in action on Nov. 27 against the Seattle Seahawks before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 4.