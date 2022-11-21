X

    Davante Adams Touted as Best WR in NFL After Walk-Off TD as Raiders Beat Broncos

    Erin WalshNovember 21, 2022

    Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

    The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 22-16 in overtime on Sunday at Empower Field to improve to 3-7 on the season, and it was a big afternoon for Derek Carr and Davante Adams.

    Carr completed 23 of 37 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while Adams had seven receptions for 141 yards and both of Carr's touchdown passes, including the game-winning score in overtime.

    NFL @NFL

    Carr to Adams for the win! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsDEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsDEN</a> <a href="https://t.co/KDdxWWhJ3L">pic.twitter.com/KDdxWWhJ3L</a>

    Las Vegas desperately needed the win after losing its last three games. After the victory, NFL Twitter hyped up Adams for still being one of the best wide receivers in the league despite being on a subpar Raiders team:

    Patrick MacCoon @PMacCoon

    Davante Adams is still the best receiver in the NFL. No question. Only if he wasn’t on the Raiders…

    Jason B. Hirschhorn @by_JBH

    It is my professional opinion that Davante Adams is a good football player.

    Matt Bowen @MattBowen41

    That was a pretty smooth route from Adams on the walk-off TD. Forced Surtain to over-play the break.

    Mark McMillian @MarkMcMillian29

    That’s what happens when you keep your eyes in the backfield Adams just made another highlight reel on how to run routes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a>

    zay @stclaudeii

    DaVante Adams so cold good god

    Levi Edwards @theleviedwards

    DAVANTE ADAMS CALLED GAME.<br>DAVANTE ADAMS CALLED GAME.<br>DAVANTE ADAMS CALLED GAME.

    J @CantGuardJimmy

    Davante Adams is still the best WR in the league

    Kade™️ @Kade5BB

    Davante Adams is the best receiver in football

    Ryan 🎳 🏌️ @Cawsegee

    Davante Adams really is the best receiver in the league on a poorly managed 3-7 team smh

    Nicky 🐯 - Deys of our Bengals @BengalHappiness

    Davante Adams is the best receiver in football

    Maxwell 🌎 @Maxwellium

    Davante Adams is still the best WR in the league. It’s been like 3-4 years now &amp; he kept that title

    Adams had already put together an impressive season before Sunday's game against the Raiders, but his contributions have gone largely unnoticed, with the Raiders sitting toward the bottom of the NFL standings.

    The five-time Pro Bowler entered Sunday's game with 57 catches for 784 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games. He's on pace to post his third consecutive 1,000-plus-yard receiving season.

    The Raiders will be back in action on Nov. 27 against the Seattle Seahawks before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 4.

