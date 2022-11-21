Week 12 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

0 of 3

It was a potentially frustrating day for fantasy managers on Sunday, with some of the highest-scoring players rostered in less than half of leagues.

For instance, those who started Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (who is rostered in 100 percent of leagues) were less than pleased to see backup Samaje Perine vulture multiple touchdowns, ending up with three for 30.20 points, making him the second-highest-scoring fantasy receiver on the week. (Mixon scored 9.20 points.)

Elsewhere around the league, if fantasy managers were savvy enough to start players who were in line for bigger roles this week, that move paid off. Even with Ezekiel Elliott back in action, all Tony Pollard did was become the highest-scoring running back in fantasy, amassing 36.90 points with receiver-level numbers (six receptions, 109 receiving yards).

Let's take a closer look at other players around the league who outperformed expectations. To be considered a breakout candidate, they must be rostered in fewer than 50 percent of leagues.