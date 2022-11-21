Week 12 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

Week 12 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout CandidatesNovember 21, 2022
It was a potentially frustrating day for fantasy managers on Sunday, with some of the highest-scoring players rostered in less than half of leagues.
For instance, those who started Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (who is rostered in 100 percent of leagues) were less than pleased to see backup Samaje Perine vulture multiple touchdowns, ending up with three for 30.20 points, making him the second-highest-scoring fantasy receiver on the week. (Mixon scored 9.20 points.)
Elsewhere around the league, if fantasy managers were savvy enough to start players who were in line for bigger roles this week, that move paid off. Even with Ezekiel Elliott back in action, all Tony Pollard did was become the highest-scoring running back in fantasy, amassing 36.90 points with receiver-level numbers (six receptions, 109 receiving yards).
Let's take a closer look at other players around the league who outperformed expectations. To be considered a breakout candidate, they must be rostered in fewer than 50 percent of leagues.
Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Rostered: 5 percent
Week 11 stats: 11 att, 30 rush yds, 4 rec, 52 rec yds, 3 rec TD, 30.20 pts
Before the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 10 bye, Samaje Perine put up a solid showing in Week 9, with six carries for 51 rushing yards. It was his second-highest workload of the season.
Back in action in Week 11, Perine continued that momentum, seeing a season-high 11 carries and catching all four of his targets for 52 yards through the air.
What really put Perine's performance over the top Sunday, however, were his three passes hauled in for touchdowns in the Bengals' 37-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Perine is currently rostered in just 5 percent of leagues, partly because his upside has been cribbed this season playing as the backup to Joe Mixon. Demonstrating what a difference-maker he can be in the receiving game, however, should earn Perine more opportunities, which fantasy managers can take advantage of by submitting a waiver claim this week.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns
Rostered: 44 percent
Week 11 stats: 5 rec, 61 yds, 1 TD, 17.10 pts
Donovan Peoples-Jones has had good production for the Browns over the last few weeks, scoring double-digit points in each of his last five outings and two more times on the season in addition. He consistently brings in 70-plus yards.
But until Sunday, Jones had yet to find the end zone, limiting his potential in standard leagues and making him only a flex option at best in PPR (points-per-reception) leagues.
With his two-yard touchdown near the end of Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills, however, Peoples-Jones posted his highest score of the season to date, with 17.10 points.
Making it even more special, Peoples-Jones' touchdown came in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, as the game was moved there because of extreme snowfall in Buffalo.
His consistency (with at least four targets in every game but two this year) enough makes it somewhat surprising that he's rostered in just 44 percent of leagues, but if this score leads to others, his upside is officially worth submitting a waiver claim.
Richie James Jr., WR, New York Giants
Rostered: 1 percent
Week 11 stats: 3 rec, 48 yds, 1 TD, 13.80 pts
New York Giants fans weren't overly enthused with Richie James' garbage-time touchdown late in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, seeing as all it did was make the ultimate 31-18 loss a little less lopsided.
But for fantasy managers with a bit more of a neutral take, it's worth taking a look at James on waivers this week if you're in need of some depth at wide receiver, whether it's because of bye weeks or injuries. The Giants lost Wan'Dale Robinson to a knee injury toward the end of Sunday's game, and it's unclear how severe it is and thus how much time he'll miss.
The rookie had led the team in targets (13), receptions (nine) and yards (100) before the injury, so if he misses time, the rest of the corps will see more action.
That could mean a significantly increased role for James, who is second on the team in yards this season but fourth in targets.
