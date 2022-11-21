Report: Justin Fields' Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Dislocation; Bears QB Day-to-Day

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is considered "day-to-day" with a shoulder injury as head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Fields was carted off the field following a Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and appeared to be playing in pain at times during the game.

Rapoport noted there is "more optimism" on Monday following the MRI and provided an additional update:

Any injury to the 23-year-old is particularly worrisome for the Bears. They are not contenders in the NFC this season, but his long-term development is their clearest path to becoming one in the near future.

Fields has turned the corner as a playmaker this season, especially with his legs. He has accounted for 834 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground while completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 1,642 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Given Chicago's 3-8 record, it is probably best to approach this injury or any other to the Ohio State product with extreme caution.

Look for Trevor Siemian to play quarterback if Fields is sidelined for the Week 12 game at the New York Jets.