NFL Week 11: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

As Thanksgiving approaches, some NFL teams have hit a positive stride in a midseason run for a shot at a playoff berth, while other squads could start to look toward the offseason. Surprisingly, we should already think about a new Super Bowl champion because a Los Angeles Rams repeat seems highly unlikely.

Aside from a poor record (3-7), the Rams would need to overcome significant injuries just to get back to the postseason and defend their title. On Sunday, they took another blow that will likely keep them anchored to the bottom of the NFC West.

At this point in the season, playoff pretenders will begin to lose steam because of glaring flaws. Both New York football teams had a strong start to the 2022 campaign, but one of the clubs has a major issue that will hurt its postseason chances.

Lastly, one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks may have to dial back on a part of his skill set to keep himself healthy for the remainder of the season.

Let's delve into the biggest takeaways from Week 11 games.