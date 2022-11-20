X

    Daniel Jones Ripped by Giants Fans for Regressing at QB in Loss to Jared Goff, Lions

    Doric SamNovember 20, 2022

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) reacts against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had performed at a steady level throughout the first half of the season, but his old ways reared their ugly head Sunday in a 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium.

    Jones completed 27 of 44 passes for 341 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also added a team-high 50 rushing yards with a score as the Giants fell to 7-3 with the home loss. He entered the game with just two interceptions in the entire season and matched that total against Detroit, which improved to 4-6 after the upset win.

    Many believed New York head coach Brian Daboll had figured out the right formula to limit Jones' mistakes, but Sunday's performance was a clear regression back to the player who displayed a propensity for ill-timed turnovers.

    Fans on social media were not happy with what they saw from Jones against Detroit, and they let their feelings be known:

    trey wingo @wingoz

    Well Daniel Jones is back to pre Daboll style today.. 2 INTs and down 17 to Detroit

    John Owning @JohnOwning

    Daniel Jones is Daniel Jones-ing

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Giants fans watching Daniel Jones revert back to his old self today <a href="https://t.co/E05WdUoDQi">pic.twitter.com/E05WdUoDQi</a>

    paul @sportsfan10926

    Daniel Jones is at best a Taysom Hill. A gadget player at QB

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Daniel Jones turnovers<br><br>Week 2-10: 2<br>Today: 2 <a href="https://t.co/DAwCtYA1nK">pic.twitter.com/DAwCtYA1nK</a>

    The Coach @TheCoachrules

    Daniel Jones coming back to earth. Awful INT just now. Down 18 at home to the Lions. Ouch.

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Daniel Jones today: <a href="https://t.co/OoiTMzurap">pic.twitter.com/OoiTMzurap</a>

    Bills Chat Podcast @BillsChatPod

    Daniel Jones is having himself a day.<br><br>Just not in a good way

    matt☃️🕎 @MattTalkToEm

    Daniel jones has a future in car financing

    Zach Wolchuk @ZachWolchuk

    The Daniel Jones we know &amp; love has returned against the Lions today

    Pash @TheAmir

    Everyone welcome back the real Daniel Jones. <a href="https://t.co/54tqKVgFwv">pic.twitter.com/54tqKVgFwv</a>

    Bri🧚🏾 @bubblybrielle

    This is the Daniel Jones I was waiting on tbh 😂

    Jon @kixnconstructn

    As much as Daniel Jones has improved, he can not throw the ball over 15 yards accurately. <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a> so frustrating

    Vin Bonaccorso @VinBonaccorso

    Daniel jones with a terrible game versus a HORRIFIC lions defense should say all you need to know lol

    Adam Brooks @Kingofcastles88

    It's amazing how trash Daniel Jones is. Facing the worst defense in the league and he still plays like Nathan Peterman

    Kyle Wildman @K_Wildman

    Daniel Jones making one of the worst defenses in the NFL look real good today... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYG</a>

    Ricky Viera Harvey @rvharvey12

    Daniel Jones would chose today to turn back into Daniel Jones

    The GOAT House @GoatHouseNFL

    Daniel Jones has two bad interceptions today. Hasn’t thrown any since week 3, which could be misleading since he’s had multiple dropped and called back. Had to know they would come.

    Jones has never been a player who can carry a team by lighting it up through the air, but it's imperative for him to play mistake-free football for New York to be successful. He had done that through the team's first nine games, but Sunday's showing was not what fans want to see from the fourth-year starter.

    The Giants have put themselves in position to compete for a playoff spot in the NFC, which was not the expectation entering this season. However, the team will only go as far as Jones is able to take it. New York has to hope that his effort against the Lions was an anomaly if it wants to achieve postseason success.

    Jones and the Giants will try to bounce back when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

