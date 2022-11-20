Daniel Jones Ripped by Giants Fans for Regressing at QB in Loss to Jared Goff, Lions

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had performed at a steady level throughout the first half of the season, but his old ways reared their ugly head Sunday in a 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium.

Jones completed 27 of 44 passes for 341 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also added a team-high 50 rushing yards with a score as the Giants fell to 7-3 with the home loss. He entered the game with just two interceptions in the entire season and matched that total against Detroit, which improved to 4-6 after the upset win.

Many believed New York head coach Brian Daboll had figured out the right formula to limit Jones' mistakes, but Sunday's performance was a clear regression back to the player who displayed a propensity for ill-timed turnovers.

Fans on social media were not happy with what they saw from Jones against Detroit, and they let their feelings be known:

Jones has never been a player who can carry a team by lighting it up through the air, but it's imperative for him to play mistake-free football for New York to be successful. He had done that through the team's first nine games, but Sunday's showing was not what fans want to see from the fourth-year starter.

The Giants have put themselves in position to compete for a playoff spot in the NFC, which was not the expectation entering this season. However, the team will only go as far as Jones is able to take it. New York has to hope that his effort against the Lions was an anomaly if it wants to achieve postseason success.

Jones and the Giants will try to bounce back when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.