Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit with Cowboys After Giants Game, Jerry Jones Says

Icon Sportswire

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly intends to visit with both the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants before deciding which team to sign with, and Jerry Jones revealed Sunday when he intends to meet with the veteran wide receiver.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said Beckham will visit with the Cowboys after their matchup with the Giants on Nov. 24.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Beckham intended to meet with both teams after Thanksgiving. Those are the only known scheduled visits for the veteran, they added.

The Cowboys have been heavily recruiting Beckham and have been vocal in their interest in the former Los Angeles Rams receiver. Quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb recently endorsed the idea of the team signing Beckham.

Dallas desperately needs another receiver alongside Lamb, who entered Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings leading the team with 53 catches for 706 yards and five touchdowns.

The next closest receiver is Noah Brown, who has caught 26 passes for 342 yards and one score.

The Giants are in a similar situation after failing to acquire a wide receiver at the trade deadline. Entering Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, Darius Slayton led the team with 19 catches for 327 yards and two scores.

No other wide receiver had cracked 200 yards receiving. Richie James had caught 20 passes for 191 yards, and Sterling Shepard had caught 13 passes for 154 yards and one score.

The Giants selected Beckham 12th overall in the 2014 NFL draft, and he spent five seasons with the franchise. If he decides to rejoin his former team, that could give the Giants an edge over the Cowboys, their NFC East rival, moving forward.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this month:

"Beckham wants to play for a contender, and league sources are predicting that his eventual compensation package could be similar on a prorated basis to some of the free agent deals signed last offseason by fellow wide receivers such as Chris Godwin and Mike Williams, each of whom makes an average of $20 million per year."

Both Godwin and Williams signed three-year, $60 million deals with their respective teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. It's unclear if the Cowboys or Giants would be willing to commit to Beckham on those terms.

That said, there's no denying his impact.

When fully healthy, Beckham has the capability to be a difference-maker and key down-field threat. In 14 games split between the Browns and Rams last season, he caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five scores. In addition, he had 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores in four playoff games.

When he was fully healthy as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2019, he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games.