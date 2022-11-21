AEW Trending in Right Direction, WWE Experiment That Must End, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

It was imperative that All Elite Wrestling hit a home run with its Full Gear pay-per-view in order to get back on track, and one can absolutely argue it did just that.

In addition to the obvious behind-the-scenes drama, the on-screen product has been lacking since September's All Out. So many notable names being absent until now has caused certain storylines to suffer, but AEW now has a chance to finish 2022 strong following Saturday's successful show.

Meanwhile, WWE will look to keep the hot momentum going with an eventful PPV weekend of its own come Survivor Series, though one of the biggest omissions from the card as of now is Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight.

Their feud has gotten off to a surprisingly pleasant start these past two weeks, and a bout between the two on Saturday night would be a perfect use of them both at this point in their respective runs on SmackDown.

This installment of Quick Takes will discuss Wyatt finding his first foe, WWE's failed experiment that must end, two AEW stars who could benefit from additional direction post-Full Gear, and more.