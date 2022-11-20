NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 11 Early Slate

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

We're past the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape, though there could be plenty of movement by the time Week 17 arrives.

Week 11 saw some exciting action, and it began with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday Night Football. The win moved the Titans to 7-3 on the season, good for the AFC's No. 3 seed. The Packers, meanwhile, dropped further out of playoff contention in the NFC with a 4-7 record.

Sunday's slate was highlighted by the New England Patriots defeating the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions defeating the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints defeating the Los Angeles Rams.

With the loss, the Giants dropped to 7-3, the Rams dropped to 3-7 and the Jets dropped to 6-4.

There's still more games to come, but let's take a look at the current playoff picture:

AFC Playoff Picture

Kansas City Chiefs: 7-2 Miami Dolphins: 7-3 Tennessee Titans: 7-3 Baltimore Ravens: 7-3 Buffalo Bills: 6-3 New England Patriots: 6-4 New York Jets: 6-4 Los Angeles Chargers: 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals: 5-4 Indianapolis Colts: 4-6-1 Cleveland Browns: 3-6 Denver Broncos: 3-6 Pittsburgh Steelers: 3-6 Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-7 Las Vegas Raiders: 2-7 Houston Texans: 1-8-1

NFC Playoff Picture

Philadelphia Eagles: 9-1 Minnesota Vikings: 8-1 Seattle Seahawks: 6-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-5 New York Giants: 7-3 Dallas Cowboys: 6-3 San Francisco 49ers: 5-4 Washington Commanders: 6-5 Atlanta Falcons: 5-6 Detroit Lions: 4-6 Arizona Cardinals: 4-6 Green Bay Packers: 4-7 New Orleans Saints: 4-7 Los Angeles Rams: 3-7 Carolina Panthers: 3-8 Chicago Bears: 3-8

The Giants were embarrassed by the Lions 31-18 on Sunday as quarterback Daniel Jones completed 27 of 44 passes for 341 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions.

Star running back Saquon Barkley also had a disappointing performance, rushing for just 22 yards on 15 carries, but New York's defense was just as big of an issue as it allowed Lions running back Jamaal Williams to rush for 64 yards and three scores.

The Lions totaled 325 yards of offense in Sunday's win.

That said, the G-Men were given a lot of flack for not picking up another wide receiver at the trade deadline, and the team's issues in the passing game have only become more apparent as they dropped their second game in their last three outings.

The Giants are still firmly in a playoff spot, but they'll be in danger of losing that position if they don't turn things around in Week 12 and beyond. That said, they have some pretty tough matchups coming up, including meetings with the Cowboys and Vikings and two meetings with the Eagles.

Another NFC team that had arguably a more disappointing performance was the Los Angeles Rams, who fell to the New Orleans Saints 27-20, though they did lose starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to injury in that game, adding insult to injury.

Stafford completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns before exiting. His backup, Bryce Perkins, completed five of 10 passes for just 64 yards in relief.

L.A.'s loss dropped it to 3-7 on the season, and there's now little hope for the team to make the playoffs. It's a tough sight for the Rams to be sitting at the bottom of the NFC standings after winning the Super Bowl last season.

As for the AFC, the Patriots and Jets put together one of the more lackluster games of the season, but New England came away with a 10-3 win thanks to a punt return touchdown by Marcus Jones with five seconds left in the fourth quarter.

It was a significant game for both sides, and now the Patriots will have the tiebreak over the Jets because they beat them in both meetings this year. New England's win helped it improve to 6-4 on the season and they're now in possession of the AFC's No. 6 seed.

The Patriots have a tough schedule remaining with games against the Vikings, Miami Dolphins and two meetings with the Buffalo Bills. The team's remaining games will have a significant factor on whether or not it makes the playoffs.