Philadelphia Marathon 2022: Men's and Women's Top Finishers and Results

Philadelphia Marathon 2022: Men's and Women's Top Finishers and ResultsNovember 20, 2022
Dominic Ondoro and Amber Zimmerman braved the elements to win the men's and women's Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday.
Ondoro crossed the finish line in 2:14:20, more than a minute ahead of runners-up Gilmar Lopes and Benard Koech. He set a pace of 5:07 per mile.
Brenna Weick @BrennaWeickTV
WINNER: Dominic Ondoro wins the <a href="https://twitter.com/Philly_Marathon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Philly_Marathon</a> at 2:14:20! (The clock froze a couple minutes earlier, but you can track the times online) <a href="https://t.co/0U6mMblxX2">pic.twitter.com/0U6mMblxX2</a>
Zimmerman, on the other hand, had just 0.06 seconds separating her from Maegan Krifchin when she completed the race in 2:31:35.
Here are the top five runners from each race:
2022 Philadelphia Marathon Results
Men
- Dominic Ondoro, 2:14:20
- Gilmar Lopes, 2:15:41
- Benard Koech, 2:15:41
- Duncan Koech, 2:15:42
- Stepan Kiselev, 2:16:00
Women
- Amber Zimmerman, 2:31:35
- Maegan Krifchin, 2:31:41
- Fantu Zewude Jifar, 2:33:04
- Damaris Areba, 2:33:53
- Kerry Allen, 2:39:49
Earlier this month, the unseasonably warm weather in the Big Apple presented a challenge for runners in the New York Marathon.
That wasn't an issue in Philadelphia. Sunday's forecast called for a high of 36 degrees with winds of up to 30 mph. The weather was so cold even the clock at the finish line was unable to make it through the day.
Beccah Hendrickson @Beccah6abc
26.2 miles in less than 2:15 (the clock froze lol it’s freezing outside) congrats to all the runners competing in the Philadelphia Marathon this weekend! 🥶 <a href="https://twitter.com/6abc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@6abc</a> <a href="https://t.co/fFZ9q8E99q">pic.twitter.com/fFZ9q8E99q</a>
Per CBS Philadelphia's Wakisha Bailey, 11,000 runners entered the Philadelphia Marathon this year. The event is one of the qualifiers for the Boston Marathon.
The course started along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and headed east toward the Delaware River before turning back toward downtown. Along the 26.2-mile journey, runners passed a number of landmarks including the University of Pennsylvania, Independence Hall and the Philadelphia Art Museum.
There are certainly easier ways to explore the City of Brotherly Love.