X

    Blazers' Damian Lillard Expects to Miss Games After Calf Injury in Loss to Jazz

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 20, 2022

    PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 19: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game against the Utah Jazz on November 19, 2022 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard expects to miss some of his team's four-game road trip after suffering a calf injury in Saturday's 118-113 loss to the Utah Jazz.

    Lillard told reporters after the game he doesn't believe the injury is as serious as the calf strain he picked up earlier in the season.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.