Blazers' Damian Lillard Expects to Miss Games After Calf Injury in Loss to Jazz

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard expects to miss some of his team's four-game road trip after suffering a calf injury in Saturday's 118-113 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Lillard told reporters after the game he doesn't believe the injury is as serious as the calf strain he picked up earlier in the season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.