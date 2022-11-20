England vs. Iran: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

Michael Steele/Getty Images

England comes into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the favorite to win Group B and one of the sides that will be backed to make a deep run in Qatar.

The Three Lions kick off their World Cup campaign on Monday morning at 8 a.m. ET against Iran.

Iran is viewed as the weakest team in Group B, which also features the United States and Wales, but it is 20th in the FIFA men's world rankings.

Both nations were dominant during their World Cup qualifying campaigns. England earned 26 points out of a possible 30 and finished with a +36 goal differential. Iran took 25 of a possible 30 points and had a goal differential of +11.

The big difference between the two Group B foes is that most of England's roster comes from the English Premier League.

England has the best collection of talent in the group and it is expected to win Monday's opener no matter how tough Iran is to break down.