Dallan Hayden Touted for Leading C.J. Stroud, No. 2 Ohio State to Win vs. Maryland

The Ohio State Buckeyes uncovered a hidden gem Saturday, as true freshman running back Dallan Hayden had a coming-out party during the team's 43-30 win over the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.

Hayden finished with 146 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a star-making performance. All three of his touchdowns came in the second half to help the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes hold off a late charge from the Terrapins and improve to 11-0 this season.

Ohio State sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson returned from a two-game absence caused by a foot injury on Saturday, but he didn't quite look like himself and was seen in a walking boot late in the game. Hayden took over as the lead back to start the second half, and it paid dividends for the Buckeyes.

Fans on social media were impressed with what they saw from Hayden in his breakout performance:

Hayden's big game gives Ohio State an extra weapon in an already high-powered offense. His role could increase if the Buckeyes want to give Henderson more time to get back to 100 percent with the College Football Playoff approaching.

Ohio State would be wise to utilize Hayden during next week's rivalry game against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, who also improved to 11-0 on Saturday.