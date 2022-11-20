X

    Dallan Hayden Touted for Leading C.J. Stroud, No. 2 Ohio State to Win vs. Maryland

    Doric SamNovember 20, 2022

    Ohio State's Dallan Hayden plays against Toledo during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

    The Ohio State Buckeyes uncovered a hidden gem Saturday, as true freshman running back Dallan Hayden had a coming-out party during the team's 43-30 win over the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.

    Hayden finished with 146 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a star-making performance. All three of his touchdowns came in the second half to help the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes hold off a late charge from the Terrapins and improve to 11-0 this season.

    Ohio State sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson returned from a two-game absence caused by a foot injury on Saturday, but he didn't quite look like himself and was seen in a walking boot late in the game. Hayden took over as the lead back to start the second half, and it paid dividends for the Buckeyes.

    Fans on social media were impressed with what they saw from Hayden in his breakout performance:

    Land-Grant Holy Land @Landgrant33

    Dallan Hayden completely changed the dynamic of Ohio State’s run game. A healthy RB with good vision seems important

    AJ King @allday__ajking

    Dallan Hayden is HIM. Let TreVeyon rest up. Let’s have the 3-headed monster ready for next week.

    Sam Block @theblockspot

    Dallan Hayden plays like a 5th year senior. Young fresman ain’t scared of the moment. BIG TIME.

    JAY RICHARDSON @JayRichardson99

    Dallan Hayden didn’t come to this part to dance. He came to punish. Love it. TD Buckeyes.

    Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork

    🎙️ "He has arrived!"<a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> freshman RB Dallan Hayden (<a href="https://twitter.com/DCH__2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DCH__2</a>) has his third TD of the second half. 🎩 <a href="https://t.co/7WuE7gNvbt">pic.twitter.com/7WuE7gNvbt</a>

    Kellyanne Stitts @KellyanneStitts

    Hat trick for Dallan Hayden!! <br><br>First multi-touchdown game for the young running back BTW. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeyes</a>

    Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic

    I like Dallan Hayden A LOT by the way. He will be a star.

    Tyler Johnson @T_johnson_TJ

    If Dallan Hayden is the only RB at 100% he is only one who should carry the ball.

    Lantern Sports @LanternSports

    While TreVeyon Henderson missed the last 2 games, Ryan Day had a tough decision on whether to roll with Henderson in the 2nd half potentially not 100% or go with Dallan Hayden. The difference seems clear:<br>Henderson: 11 att, 19 yds, 1 rec TD<br>Hayden: 23 att, 138 yds, 3 TD

    Shawn Finchum @ShawnFinchum

    Dallan Hayden is running hard

    Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 @brdispatch

    Dallan Hayden runs forward every play.

    Patrick Murphy @_Pat_Murphy

    Dallan Hayden has 70 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. His first carry came with 3:48 to play in the second quarter, so he's done all that in just over a quarter of play.

    Eleven Warriors @11W

    Dallan Hayden you are an ANIMAL.

    Tony Gerdeman @TonyGerdeman

    Dallan Hayden has now rushed for 135 yards in the second half. He's got 138 total.

    Chase Brown @chaseabrown__

    *Update* Dallan Hayden is up to 138 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, with almost all of that production in the second half.<br><br>Is that good?

    The Buckeye Nut @TheBuckeyeNut

    Watch Dallan Hayden. That is how a talented, healthy RB should be running.

    Griffin Strom @GriffinStrom3

    Dallan Hayden with his second touchdown run of the quarter. He's injected life into the struggling Buckeye run game.<br><br>Buckeyes now up 14 points.

    The Silver Bulletin @tSilverBulletin

    Dallan Hayden is bringing a great energy to this offense right now

    Lindsay Holderby @HolderbyLindsay

    LEAVE DALLAN HAYDEN IN!!!! <br>😤💪🏼🙌🏼

    Jody @BuckeyesGirl33

    True Freshman Dallan Hayden is coming through for our injured Buckeyes! Keep pounding buddy! 💪🏿

    The Victory Bell @VictoryBellOSU

    Dallan Hayden is that guy

    Hayden's big game gives Ohio State an extra weapon in an already high-powered offense. His role could increase if the Buckeyes want to give Henderson more time to get back to 100 percent with the College Football Playoff approaching.

    Ohio State would be wise to utilize Hayden during next week's rivalry game against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, who also improved to 11-0 on Saturday.

