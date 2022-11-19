Browns vs. Bills Matchup in Detroit Sees 56K Tickets Sold in 48 Hours

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

A total of 56,000 tickets were sold in less than 48 hours for Sunday's Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game, which has been moved from Western New York to Detroit's Ford Field after a massive snowstorm topped six feet in the Bills' home region.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Saturday afternoon and tweeted that most of the tickets were sold to Bills fans.

Ford Field has a 65,000-seat capacity for football games, so this contest is nearly sold out even though the hometown Lions are playing at the New York Giants on Sunday.

Bills Mafia is arguably the most loyal and passionate NFL fanbase in the game, but the fact that Buffalo fans are reportedly flocking to Detroit amid a huge snowstorm (and with just a few days notice after the location change was made Thursday) is remarkable.

They have a lot to cheer about these days, though. The Bills are 6-3 and right in the thick of the AFC playoff race. They may have lost their last two games by a field goal apiece, but they still have a Super Bowl-ready roster with quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker Von Miller leading the way.

At any rate, the Lions offered some friendly reminders to their temporary neighbors.

Kickoff from Detroit will be at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.