Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field Cited for 129 Concession Violations; 2 Dead Rodents Found

AP Photo/Cindy Marshall

TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, was cited for more than 100 concessions violations following an inspection at the stadium during the team's Nov. 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Ben Becker of Action News Jax.

Twenty-nine concession stands were inspected, and examiners found 129 violations, including seven concession stands operating with expired licenses. In addition, examiners found two dead rodents and 159 rodent droppings.

Delaware North, which runs the concessions at TIAA Bank Field, said in a statement to Becker:

“Delaware North follows the highest standards in foodservice and has strict policies to ensure compliance with all applicable food safety standards and regulations.

A team of health inspectors spent the day on Nov. 6 inspecting the foodservice locations during a live event with more than 62,000 fans. Our managers worked closely with the health inspectors during the visit, and most of the violations identified were rectified immediately or within 24 hours.

Furthermore, we are working to resolve the clerical error that led to a lapse in licenses for two of our concession stands. The other locations listed in the report as having licenses lapsed were not in operation at the time of the inspection.”

ASM Global, which manages TIAA Bank Field, added in a statement to Becker that it is working with Delaware North and pest-control company Terminix to "correct all violations immediately."

"The health and safety of patrons at all our venues remains the top priority. Any lack of commitment to those standards is unacceptable," ASM Global said in a statement.

This isn't the first time TIAA Bank Field has had multiple violations.

An ESPN report that looked into North American sports stadium inspections from 2016 and 2017 found that TIAA Bank Field had the NFL's fourth-highest level of violations at 64.3 percent. Only Bank of America Stadium, Broncos Stadium at Mile High and Nissan Stadium had a higher percentage of violations.

Among the issues at TIAA Bank Field cited in the ESPN report, inspectors found evidence of insects or rodents at a new concession stand in October 2016. Additionally, a hot dog concession stand was given a warning for not having "adequate handwashing facilities" in August 2016.

The Jaguars are in their bye week but will be back in action at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 27 against the Baltimore Ravens. After that, the Jags will host two more games in Jacksonville this season.