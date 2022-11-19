X

    Commanders' Chase Young Not Activated, Won't Return from Knee Injury vs. Texans

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 19, 2022

    DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 31: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team runs out to the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
    Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

    Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there had been "optimism" that Young would play Sunday, but instead the team has until Wednesday to activate Young or else he will not be eligible to play this season.

    Young has yet to make his 2022 debut after suffering a torn ACL in November 2021.

