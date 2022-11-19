Commanders' Chase Young Not Activated, Won't Return from Knee Injury vs. Texans

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there had been "optimism" that Young would play Sunday, but instead the team has until Wednesday to activate Young or else he will not be eligible to play this season.

Young has yet to make his 2022 debut after suffering a torn ACL in November 2021.

