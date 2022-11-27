The Bloodline Beat Owens, McIntyre, Brawling Brutes at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Bloodline defeated Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night.

Sami Zayn proved his allegiance to Roman Reigns and the rest of the group by turning on his longtime friend, Kevin Owens.

The Honorary Uce hit KO with a low blow and a Helluva Kick after preventing the referee from completing a three-count on The Tribal Chief.

Zayn then offered the stricken Owens to Jey Uso, who delivered the finishing touch with a splash off the top rope to pin The Prizefighter for the win.

After the match ended, The Master Strategist received an embrace from Reigns and The Usos to seemingly signal that he's officially a member of The Bloodline.

The main event of Survivor Series WarGames marked the first men's WarGames match to ever be held on the WWE main roster.

Fittingly, it was headlined by the most popular and dominant stable in the company in the form of The Bloodline, which is comprised of Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Zayn.

Contesting The Bloodline was a group of Superstars who have had issues with various members of the stable in recent weeks and months.

Brawling Brutes members Butch and Ridge Holland faced The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5, but during the build toward that event, The Bloodline put Sheamus on the shelf by injuring his arm with a steel chair.

In September, McIntyre challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

The Scot was the sentimental favorite to end The Tribal Chief's two-year title run, but the main roster debut of Sikoa spoiled his chances, as his interference allowed the champ to retain and win the match.

When The Bloodline cut a promo on SmackDown on Nov. 11 to celebrate successful title defenses by Reigns and The Usos at Crown Jewel, McIntyre and the Brutes crashed the party by launching an attack, which set the stage for a WarGames match.

One week later, the final member of the babyface team was revealed to be Owens, who nearly beat Reigns for the universal title back at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

An even bigger link between KO and The Bloodline is his relationship with Zayn, as the Canadian brethren are longtime friends and rivals who have made plenty of memorable moments together in WWE as partners and opponents.

Several weeks ago, Owens tried to warn Zayn about The Bloodline and the group's true intentions after making him The Honorary Uce, but Zayn was reluctant to believe what KO was telling him.

Owens instead looked to make a statement by taking aim at The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames, rounding out a formidable team.

Despite the individual talent on the protagonist squad, the closeness and solidarity of The Bloodline proved too much to overcome, as the Reigns-led quintet prevailed.

