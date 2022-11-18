NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy

Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed the news and memo, which reminded teams that they could not have alcohol in locker rooms, team facilities and modes of transportation such as airplanes and buses.

After the Titans returned from Green Bay, Downing was charged with DUI and speeding in Williamson County, Tennessee, per the sheriff's department (h/t Rapoport).

According to NFL.com, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said it pulled Downing over at around 2:30 a.m. local time. Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Titans' flight arrived in Nashville at 2:11 a.m.

Separately, the Washington Commanders disciplined several players, according to Pelissero, after they were seen on social media with alcohol on the flight home following a 32-21 road victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Pelissero also noted that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said the team was cooperating with the league regarding Downing's arrest.

It's unclear what discipline awaits Downing, a 42-year-old in his second season as the team's OC and fourth year as a coach on Vrabel's staff after working with tight ends in 2019 and 2020.

The Titans' next game will be at home Sunday, Nov. 27, against the Cincinnati Bengals.