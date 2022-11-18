Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested and Charged with DUI, Speeding After Win Over Packers

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Thursday night after the team's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Department (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), Downing was charged with DUI and speeding.

Rapoport noted Downing posted bond at near 7 a.m. local time on Friday morning.

Per the arrest information provided by Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, Downing was pulled over at 3:49 a.m. local time and officially booked at 4:39 a.m. local time.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Titans' team flight left Green Bay at 12:15 a.m. central time and landed in Nashville at 2:11 a.m. central time. According to Florio, there has been no indication of when Downing would have consumed alcohol, but he noted the NFL has "very strict rules regarding teams making alcohol available to players and coaches."

According to McCormick, the NFL's personal conduct policy states a first-time DUI offense could be punishable by a three-game suspension without pay.

The Titans have yet to comment on the situation. McCormick noted head coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to meet with the media over Zoom at 11:30 a.m. central time.

Tennessee had season highs in points (27), total yards (408) and passing yards (320) in Thursday's win over the Packers. The victory moved the team's record to 7-3, tied with the Miami Dolphins for the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Downing is in his fourth season on the Titans coaching staff. He was originally hired as tight ends coach before the 2019 season. Vrabel promoted him to offensive coordinator in January 2021 after Arthur Smith was named head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero mentioned Downing, 42, on Thursday among young NFL head coaching candidates to watch ahead of the 2023 offseason.

This season marks Downing's 20th consecutive year coaching in the NFL. He has previously worked for the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, St. Louis Rams, Oakland Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.