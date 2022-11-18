Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Andrews, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 11

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Andrews could both be back on the field in Week 11.

Elliott is progressing toward playing for the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC showdown with the Minnesota Vikings that is important to the team's pursuit of a playoff position.

Andrews is officially listed as questionable for the Baltimore Ravens' matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Andrews has been progressing in practice throughout the week and he could be active coming out of Baltimore's bye week.

The Cowboys and Ravens have been able to get by without their star players because of their depth at running back and tight end, respectively.

Both teams could call on that depth with Tony Pollard and Isaiah Likely even if Elliott and Andrews are active.

Below is a look at all of the significant injuries that could affect fantasy football in Week 11.

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: questionable (knee/shoulder), per NFL.com.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL: questionable (knee)

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: practiced Friday (hamstring)

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: practiced Friday (ankle)

Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN: off injury report (toe)

Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: expected to be cleared (concussion)

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC: out (concussion)

Cole Kmet, TE, CHI: taken off injury report (thigh)

Josh Allen, QB, BUF: taken off injury report (elbow)

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: out (ankle)

David Njoku, TE, CLE: questionable (ankle)

Ezekiel Elliott Returning For Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott is set to make his first appearance for the Dallas Cowboys since Week 7.

Both Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones confirmed that Elliott should be ready to go for Sunday's clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas has been able to deal with Elliott's absence because it has the luxury of Tony Pollard as his backup.

Elliott's return will affect Pollard's fantasy value. Elliott had 15 or more carries in five of the last six games before his injury layoff.

Pollard will still play a role inside the Dallas offense, but he will not be the feature back on every series and that will hurt his fantasy football value.

Elliott may not have a 20-carry game off the bat, but it is important for Dallas to get him going again with two games in four days ahead. The Cowboys play the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

Minnesota's rushing defense conceded 175 yards to the Buffalo Bills in last week's thriller and it allowed 137 yards to the Washington Commanders in Week 9.

There is a chance for Elliott to go off against the Vikings defense, or at least find the end zone in his return as Dallas gears up for its playoff push.

Mark Andrews Listed As Questionable

The outlook for Mark Andrews is a little more up in the air compared to Elliott.

The Baltimore Ravens tight end is officially listed as questionable with knee and shoulder injuries for the Sunday meeting with the Carolina Panthers.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on his star tight end on Friday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley:

Andrews has not been on the field in the last two weeks. He missed the Week 9 win over the New Orleans Saints and the Ravens were on bye in Week 10.

Sunday's matchup with the Panthers could be one in which the Baltimore offense thrives. Carolina conceded over 25 points in five games this season.

Andrews might be limited if he plays, so it is worth having a contingency plan in case he is out, or on a limited snap count.

Isaiah Likely is the direct replacement for Andrews. The rookie out of Coastal Carolina had a touchdown catch in Weeks 8 and 9. He exploded for 77 yards on six catches versus Tampa Bay in Week 8 after Andrews exited the game.

Las Vegas' Foster Moreau, New Orleans' Juwan Johnson and Trey McBride from Arizona, who will play an expanded role with Zach Ertz out, are some of the top waiver-wire options if you can't land Likely, or want an insurance option for Andrews.