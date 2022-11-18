Saints' Cameron Jordan Out for Week 11, Will Miss 1st Game of Career Due to Injury

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss the first game of his 12-year NFL career because of injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jordan played every game (starting all but one) over his first 10 NFL seasons (2011-2020). He sat out a game for the first time last December versus the New York Jets after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sunday's matchup marks the first time in Jordan's career that an injury has sidelined him. An eye ailment suffered last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers will force him out.

Per Luke Johnson of NOLA.com, it's uncertain when the injury occurred, but Jordan's eye was "nearly swollen shut" postgame.

Jordan did not practice this week.

The 33-year-old is first on the team with 10 quarterback hits and second with 5.5 sacks. The seven-time Pro Bowler was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

The Saints will be without both of their starting defensive ends with Marcus Davenport (calf) out for the second straight game.

Tanoh Kpassagnon started for Davenport last Sunday and figures to get the call once again.

The six-year pro out of Villanova has a sack, four quarterback hits and 17 tackles in nine games (one start).

The 6'7", 289-pound end spent the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and amassed a career-high 11 quarterback hits and four sacks for the Super Bowl champs in 2019.

Carl Granderson and Payton Turner round out the Saints' depth chart.

Granderson, a fourth-year pro who has spent his entire career with New Orleans, has 22 tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack in nine games. Turner, a second-year pro out of Houston, has a pair of sacks and 15 tackles in five games.

The 3-7 Saints will welcome a similarly struggling team in the 3-6 Rams, who have already lost one more game than last year when they won the second Super Bowl in franchise history and first in Los Angeles.

Kickoff will be Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.