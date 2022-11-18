Commanders to Wear Helmet Decals Honoring UVA Football Players Killed in Shooting

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders announced they will honor D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., the University of Virginia football players who died in a shooting on campus on Sunday, by wearing helmet decals of their numbers:

Joe Johns, Aileen Graef, Amir Vera and Holly Yan of CNN reported the three players were killed in a shooting following a school field trip.

Former UVA football walk-on Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was placed into custody and is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony and two counts of malicious wounding. Two others were also injured in the shooting.

The university canceled classes in the wake of the shooting, and thousands of students held a vigil:

Virginia also announced its upcoming game against Coastal Carolina, which was scheduled for Saturday, was canceled. There has not yet been a decision regarding the Nov. 26 game when the Cavaliers are scheduled to face Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale.

Perry was a linebacker on the team, while Chandler and Davis were wide receivers. Running back Mike Hollins was also shot and injured in the shooting, along with another student.

The Commanders' FedEx Field is located less than 150 miles from the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville.

Washington faces the Houston Texans on the road Sunday before returning home for a Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons.