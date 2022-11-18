Bills Share Stunning Photos of Snowstorm's Arrival in Buffalo Ahead of Week 11

David Eulitt/Getty Images

It turns out there was a pretty good reason to move Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Detroit.

The team and linebacker Von Miller shared photographs and video of the snow that arrived in Buffalo on Friday:

Aya Elamroussi of CNN noted Orchard Park, where the Bills play, had already received three feet of snow by Friday morning.

"I want to be very clear: This is not your normal snowfall in the city of Buffalo or in the region," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Friday, per Elamroussi. "This is a snowstorm with potentially deadly consequences if people do not do the right thing."

The Bills announced Thursday that their scheduled home game against the Browns would be moved to Detroit's Ford Field "due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also declared a state of emergency for 11 counties on Thursday.

A move to Detroit makes some sense, as Cleveland is not particularly far from the city and the Bills were already scheduled to face the Lions on Thanksgiving in Week 12. If the AFC East team cannot make it back to Buffalo after facing the Browns, it will at least be in the location where it will play four days later.

The Lions are also on the road in Week 11 to face the New York Giants.