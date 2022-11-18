USA Basketball Shades FIBA on Twitter After Spain Jumps to No. 1 in Men's Rankings

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

It's safe to say USA Basketball isn't a fan of Spain's move to No. 1 in the men's FIBA rankings.

The organization responded to the development with some social media shade:

USA is No. 2 in the latest rankings, while Australia, Argentina and France round out the top five.

It is a historic moment for Spain. FIBA's website explained this is the first time a nation besides the United States has held the No. 1 spot since the introduction of the rankings after the 2002 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

FIBA pointed to Spain's "consistency in recent years in each game of each competition" as the main reason for the jump. It won the 2019 World Cup and FIBA EuroBasket 2022, while the United States lost in the quarterfinals of the World Cup and finished in third place at the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup.

While the United States has won the last four Olympic gold medals, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press noted FIBA changed its rankings system in 2017 and only takes into account results from the last eight years.

If nothing else, this will add another layer to the rivalry between the U.S. and Spain and serve as a backdrop the next time they face each other.