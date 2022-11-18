Titans' Derrick Henry Jokes He's a 'Young Peyton Manning' After TD Pass vs. Packers

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said throwing a touchdown pass in Thursday night's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers made him feel like a Hall of Fame quarterback.

"I call myself the young Peyton Manning," Henry jokingly told reporters.

He looked a little more like Tim Tebow as he faked the power run before delivering a jump pass to wide-open tight end Austin Hooper for the third-quarter score.

It was the highlight-reel moment from another standout performance from the MVP candidate, who also racked up 132 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD on 30 touches.

Henry has been the driving force behind the Titans' resurgence. They've won seven of their past eight games since an 0-2 start to move within a half-game of the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC standings.

The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year said nothing motivates him more than people who doubt him or the team as a whole.

"It's something that's gonna continue to drive me," Henry said. "I'm always motivated every single day. I am constantly thinking, constantly critiquing myself every single day. It never stops. I want to be the best I can be to help this team and do what I can to help this team win and be the best player I can be. ... I'm always looking for something to fuel me, and that's how it's always been since I've been playing this game."

Meanwhile, Hooper credited the offensive coaching staff for drawing up the Henry touchdown pass, which capped a 91-yard drive.

"After I caught it, I looked around and I had no idea," Hooper said. "I was like, wow, this was really schemed to perfection for me. Sell the run, sell the run, sell the run, watch the guy who's supposed to cover me, he started to fill the D gap, slipped it and then just saw a mass of humanity and a ball pop over the top."

The Packers pulled back within three points late in the third quarter, but another Hooper TD catch, this one a more traditional play involving quarterback Ryan Tannehill, early in the fourth put the Titans ahead by 10 and ended up being the game's final score.

Tennessee will look to keep its hot streak alive next Sunday (Nov. 27) when it welcomes the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals to Nissan Stadium.