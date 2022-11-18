Report: Chase Young May Not Return from Injury vs. Texans; Week 12 'Better Target'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have won four of their past five games and will likely have to keep that momentum rolling without pass-rusher Chase Young for Sunday's contest against the Houston Texans.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the team's Week 12 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons "sounds like a better target" for the defensive end's return from a knee injury "despite early optimism" he may suit up against the Texans.

NFL Network's James Palmer provided more context:

Washington's pass-rush has held up without Young, as Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, Jamin Davis and Efe Obada all have three or more sacks.

But Young's presence would surely help all of them, as he consistently draws double-teams and opens up blitzing lanes for his teammates. He was also a dominant force in 2020 as the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler with 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four passes defended, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

The Ohio State product was not as effective in his second season with 1.5 sacks in nine games prior to tearing his ACL.

If he can return to the form he demonstrated as a rookie when he does get back to the field, Washington's ceiling will be much higher. This team is starting to look like a playoff contender at 5-5 thanks to its recent run, and upcoming contests against the 1-7-1 Texans and 4-6 Falcons represent opportunities to move up in the standings.

The Commanders will likely be able to defeat Houston without Young if recent play from both sides is any indication, making it all the wiser for the team to make sure he is fully healthy before the game against Atlanta, which could be important to in the NFC wild-card race.

Washington then faces contenders in the New York Giants (twice), San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys during the final five games and will likely need to be closer to full strength to reach the postseason.

A healthy Young will dramatically improve its chances to do just that.