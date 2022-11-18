Mike McCarthy Holds Cowboys Accountable in Packers Loss Despite Officiating

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't interested in blaming the officials for his team's Week 10 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

"We can't control the officials and never have tried to," he said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ. "We go through every penalty and really use it as a learning experience … We've never lost a game because of officiating."

However, he did point out it is "normal" to make comments out of frustration when it comes to the officials, especially in the immediate aftermath of a game when emotions are high.

The 31-28 defeat, which came in overtime, was a rather shocking one from the Cowboys' perspective.

After all, they seemed to be in full control with a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter just for Aaron Rodgers to throw two touchdown passes to Christian Watson to force the extra time. Dallas then turned it over on downs in overtime, and Green Bay won it with a field goal.

The Packers are just 4-7 on the season following Thursday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, so it may end up being an ugly defeat for 6-3 Dallas if it is unable to make up ground on the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles or 7-2 New York Giants in the NFC East.

That overtime could have unfolded much differently, though, if it wasn't for the officials, as Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram pointed out.

Malik Davis' 16-yard run to the Packers' 26-yard line was called back for a questionable holding, and Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander seemed to commit obvious pass interference or defensive holding on Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb just two plays later.

There was no flag, and the visitors turned it over on downs on the next play.

"Very, very, very frustrating," McCarthy told reporters in his postgame press conference. "But you've got to overcome those things."

Dallas did not, and the result is a difficult loss ahead of a daunting contest against the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.