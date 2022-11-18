Raiders' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 11

0 of 3

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders' disastrous season has led to them holding the No. 2 pick in the current 2023 NFL draft order.

That could be seen as a good thing for the franchise that appears headed for some type of reset in the offseason.

Josh McDaniels has not worked out as the head coach and the Raiders may be willing to part ways with him after one season, but that is a discussion for a future date.

The Raiders head into Week 11's clash with the Denver Broncos with a half-game lead over teams in the hunt for the No. 2 overall pick. The Raiders are 2-7, while the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears are 3-7. New Orleans' first-round pick is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Derek Carr and Co. are not too far off from having the worst record in the NFL. The Houston Texans are 1-7-1 going into their Sunday matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Las Vegas' top rooting interest in the draft picture is for Houston to win at least two more games and it also needs the three-win teams to pick up more victories to clear out the contenders for the No. 2 pick.