Raiders' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 11November 18, 2022
Raiders' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders' disastrous season has led to them holding the No. 2 pick in the current 2023 NFL draft order.
That could be seen as a good thing for the franchise that appears headed for some type of reset in the offseason.
Josh McDaniels has not worked out as the head coach and the Raiders may be willing to part ways with him after one season, but that is a discussion for a future date.
The Raiders head into Week 11's clash with the Denver Broncos with a half-game lead over teams in the hunt for the No. 2 overall pick. The Raiders are 2-7, while the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears are 3-7. New Orleans' first-round pick is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Derek Carr and Co. are not too far off from having the worst record in the NFL. The Houston Texans are 1-7-1 going into their Sunday matchup with the Washington Commanders.
Las Vegas' top rooting interest in the draft picture is for Houston to win at least two more games and it also needs the three-win teams to pick up more victories to clear out the contenders for the No. 2 pick.
Texans over Commanders
The Houston Texans have not won since Week 5.
Relying on them to pick up a win in any week is a large ask. The Raiders should not expect much help in the race for the No. 1 overall pick.
However, if there was a week for the Texans to win, this would be it.
The Washington Commanders travel to Houston on a short week after an emotional, hard-fought Monday night win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Texans could catch the Commanders sleeping and get off to a fast start. They could parlay that start into a rare victory.
Houston has been competitive in recent weeks with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants. Both games were lost by one score.
Houston does have many more wins on its schedule and the Raiders need it to pick up at least two more victories to have a shot at the No. 1 overall pick.
The Texans have an advantage in record because of their Week 1 tie and the Raiders beat them in Week 7.
Rooting for a Houston win is unlikely, but that is where Raiders fans are at right now.
Bears over Falcons
The Chicago Bears seem like the three-win team that can help the Raiders solidify their top five spot in the draft order the most.
Justin Fields displayed a ton of promise over the last two weeks and the Bears are closer to winning a handful of games than going on an extended losing run.
The Bears were a missed extra point away from going to overtime with the Detroit Lions last week. They scored 62 points in the last two weeks.
Chicago has a winnable game on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Atlanta has teetered between NFC South contender and a potential top 10 draft pick in recent weeks.
Atlanta's NFC South hopes are falling away from it and it could be susceptible to suffering a bad loss after an extended break. The Falcons played the Week 10 Thursday night game in Carolina.
Fields is bound to lead the Bears to a victory soon, so why not do it inside his home state and where his collegiate career began?
Saints over Rams
The New Orleans Saints are the only other member of the three-win club that the Raiders can rely on.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a bye week and the Carolina Panthers visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Carolina is expected to lose its eighth game of the season and the Jags will remain at 3-7 going into Week 12.
New Orleans has a chance to completely bury the Los Angeles Rams with a victory inside the Superdome.
Los Angeles comes into Louisiana without Cooper Kupp and with a rushing attack that has not figured itself out at all this season.
At least the Saints can call on Alvin Kamara to produce a high volume of yardage. Chris Olave has shown some positive signs in the passing game as well.
Neither of the teams in this matchup owns a first-round pick, but for the Raiders sake, a Saints win would at least push the Rams further down the draft order for one week.