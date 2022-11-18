F1 Announces New Academy to Develop Young Female Drivers Starting in 2023

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Formula 1 is increasing its efforts to develop and promote female drivers in the sport.

The promotion announced on Friday it will launch F1 Academy, an all-female driver series, in 2023 with 15 drivers split up into five teams and competing in seven events.

Bruno Michel, CEO of Formula Motorsport Limited, is managing the new venture. The seven events will consist of three races each, for a total of 21 races during the 2023 calendar.

According to F1's official announcement, the decision to start F1 Academy came after "assessing the barriers young female drivers face with entering the F1 pyramid," making it more difficult for them to gain the same level of experience as their male counterparts.

"I am very excited to launch this new category," Michel said in a statement. "Diversity is extremely important in motorsport, and with the F1 Academy we will prove that female drivers have what it takes to compete at high levels. I am absolutely convinced that if young women are given the same amount of experience as any other driver, they can successfully make their way through the pyramid."

F1 Academy will afford female drivers more time on the track for racing and testing, while also being able to work with professional teams that can help them develop the skills necessary to compete at the highest level of the sport.

The W Academy will continue to operate, along with F1 Academy. It was announced last month that the W Series had canceled its final three races of the 2022 season due to financial difficulties.

The W Series had its inaugural season in 2019 and began running under the F1 umbrella in 2021. The all-female series features 18 drivers. Jamie Chadwick has won the championship in each of its first three seasons.

There have been five female drivers who have competed in an official F1 series race. Giovanna Amati was the last woman to compete in the senior circuit during the 1992 season.