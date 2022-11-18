X

    NFL Twitter Slams Packers Defense, Aaron Rodgers in Loss vs. Derrick Henry, Titans

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 18, 2022

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 17: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans scores a touchdown against Quay Walker #7 of the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The Green Bay Packers' disappointing season is on the brink of complete disaster after a disappointing 27-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

    Neither side of the ball got it done.

    The defense struggled for the vast majority of the game and allowed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw for a season-high 333 yards. Tennessee outgained Green Bay 408-271 thanks to Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry (136 total yards, one rushing touchdown, one passing score) and rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks (career-highs of seven receptions for 111 yards).

    The Packers showed some signs of offensive life thanks to the connection between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wideout Christian Watson (two touchdowns Thursday and five over the last two games) but ultimately ended the matchup with four scoreless drives on a pair each of punts and turnover on downs.

    It was a resoundingly disappointing effort for the Packers after they upset the visiting Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime the week before. Granted, the 7-3 Titans look geared for the playoffs and another AFC South title, but Green Bay was running uphill all game after Tennessee scored a touchdown on the opening drive and never looked back.

    There's a lot of blame to go around, but Twitter ultimately noted the defense's struggles and coaching concerns—notably defensive coordinator Joe Barry—as well as Rodgers' missed throws (albeit with an injured thumb) down the stretch.

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    everyone focuses on the Love pick but Rodgers should be more annoyed that Gutekunst spent so many resources on a defense this poor

    NFL Twitter Slams Packers Defense, Aaron Rodgers in Loss vs. Derrick Henry, Titans
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    This is why the Titans are winning games with less talent than the Packers: they're better prepared, better coached, and better managed in-game.

    Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman

    Another drive where the Packers' defense looks lost. Derrick Henry jump pass for a TD fools them all. Titans take a 20-9 lead with 5:17 left in the third after Lambo bounces the extra point off the right upright.

    Nathan Marzion @nathanmarzion

    I for one am shocked that the guy who was the defensive coordinator for the 0-16 Lions wasn't the guy to turn the Packers defense around

    Seth Knickrehm @SethDKnickrehm

    How can this defense be this bad with the money they've pumped into that side of the ball for the last 4 years? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a>

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    What will never make sense to me is Matt LaFleur fired Mike Pettine for playing so much soft, passive zone and the hired a coach to play that exact same style. <br><br>At a certain point that’s on LaFleur

    Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL

    Joe Barry out here lining up his DBs 15 yards off the ball...<br><br>I'll never understand it.

    trey wingo @wingoz

    Rodgers has flat out missed a ton of throws tonight. That is not debatable

    Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman

    Just a brutal miss from Rodgers and Lazard on third and 3. A little high, but catchable. Wasted opportunity after Keisean Nixon gives offense the ball in Tennessee territory. That might do it.

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    Why does Rodgers keep gesturing after every bad throw? Did Lambeau erect a big mirror at the end of the field? <br><br>He's been downright awful tonight.

    Melissa Jacobs @thefootballgirl

    Someone is missing Davante Adams in a major way.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Aaron Rodgers has missed a bunch of open guys tonight.<br><br>It sure looks like the thumb's a problem.

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    Aaron Rodgers isn't going to win MVP again this year.<br><br>Heard it here first.

    Time isn't the Packers' friend, as the 4-7 Packers fell three back in the loss column of the 5-4 San Francisco 49ers, who currently hold the NFC's third and final wild-card spot.

    Plus, the Packers have lost six of their last seven games and will now go on the road to visit the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles for Sunday Night Football on Nov. 27.

    There isn't much reason for optimism right now, and Matt Schneidman of The Athletic summed it up.

    Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman

    Ballgame. Rodgers walked to the sideline shaking out his right hand as the chains came out. He knew. Packers will fall to 4-7. Defense was bad. Offense was bad. Last week seemed like a fluke. Just a bad football team here in Green Bay.

    Green Bay will stay on the road after the Eagles game with a matchup against the rival Chicago Bears on Dec. 4.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.