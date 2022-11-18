NFL Twitter Slams Packers Defense, Aaron Rodgers in Loss vs. Derrick Henry, Titans

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers' disappointing season is on the brink of complete disaster after a disappointing 27-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

Neither side of the ball got it done.

The defense struggled for the vast majority of the game and allowed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw for a season-high 333 yards. Tennessee outgained Green Bay 408-271 thanks to Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry (136 total yards, one rushing touchdown, one passing score) and rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks (career-highs of seven receptions for 111 yards).

The Packers showed some signs of offensive life thanks to the connection between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wideout Christian Watson (two touchdowns Thursday and five over the last two games) but ultimately ended the matchup with four scoreless drives on a pair each of punts and turnover on downs.

It was a resoundingly disappointing effort for the Packers after they upset the visiting Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime the week before. Granted, the 7-3 Titans look geared for the playoffs and another AFC South title, but Green Bay was running uphill all game after Tennessee scored a touchdown on the opening drive and never looked back.

There's a lot of blame to go around, but Twitter ultimately noted the defense's struggles and coaching concerns—notably defensive coordinator Joe Barry—as well as Rodgers' missed throws (albeit with an injured thumb) down the stretch.

Time isn't the Packers' friend, as the 4-7 Packers fell three back in the loss column of the 5-4 San Francisco 49ers, who currently hold the NFC's third and final wild-card spot.

Plus, the Packers have lost six of their last seven games and will now go on the road to visit the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles for Sunday Night Football on Nov. 27.

There isn't much reason for optimism right now, and Matt Schneidman of The Athletic summed it up.

Green Bay will stay on the road after the Eagles game with a matchup against the rival Chicago Bears on Dec. 4.