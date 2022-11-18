Titans Fans, NFL Twitter Rave About Derrick Henry's Dominance vs. Packers

Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night at Lambeau Field to improve to 7-3 on the season, solidifying themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22-of-27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in the win, but his performance was overshadowed by an incredible evening from Derrick Henry.

The star running back rushed for 87 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries, caught two passes for 45 yards and also completed 2-of-2 passes for four yards and a touchdown.

Henry's performance was crucial in helping the Titans defeat the Packers on a chilly night at Lambeau Field, and NFL twitter couldn't help but rave about his performance:

Henry, without a doubt, has been the best running back in the NFL this season. Entering Thursday's game, he had rushed for 923 yards and nine touchdowns on 202 carries in nine games. He also had caught 16 passes for 154 yards.

If Henry continues to produce at this level, the Titans should put together a solid second half of the season. That said, Tannehill needs to be better moving forward, especially if Tennessee makes the postseason.

The Titans are back in action again on Nov. 27 against the Cincinnati Bengals.