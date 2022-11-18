X

    Titans Fans, NFL Twitter Rave About Derrick Henry's Dominance vs. Packers

    Erin WalshNovember 18, 2022

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 13: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans jogs onto the field before his game against the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
    Silas Walker/Getty Images

    The Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night at Lambeau Field to improve to 7-3 on the season, solidifying themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC.

    Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22-of-27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in the win, but his performance was overshadowed by an incredible evening from Derrick Henry.

    The star running back rushed for 87 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries, caught two passes for 45 yards and also completed 2-of-2 passes for four yards and a touchdown.

    NFL @NFL

    BIG MAN JUMP PASS! The <a href="https://twitter.com/KingHenry_2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingHenry_2</a> 🪄 keeps on coming. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsGB</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/BPNa9Cbtld">https://t.co/BPNa9Cbtld</a> <a href="https://t.co/wsOVwcwt6W">pic.twitter.com/wsOVwcwt6W</a>

    Henry's performance was crucial in helping the Titans defeat the Packers on a chilly night at Lambeau Field, and NFL twitter couldn't help but rave about his performance:

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    With his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNF</a> TD, Derrick Henry is now the 5th player in NFL history with 10+ rush TD in 5+ consecutive seasons<br> <br>HOF LaDainian Tomlinson*<br>MIN Adrian Peterson*<br>SEA Shaun Alexander*<br>ATL Michael Turner <br><br>*Won AP NFL MVP award in span of 5+ seasons <a href="https://t.co/bLDZLUcnnk">pic.twitter.com/bLDZLUcnnk</a>

    John Glennon @glennonsports

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>' Henry has his 4th 1,000-yard season.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Derrick Henry said, “I’m the QB Now.” <a href="https://t.co/LDCFdfOzZy">pic.twitter.com/LDCFdfOzZy</a>

    Alex Clancy @ClancysCorner

    Derrick Henry is the anti-primetime Kirk Cousins. Dude is always elite elite during primetime games.

    Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) @therealknelson

    Derrick Henry does it all! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>

    Elvere @jroaell

    I’m always amazed by Derrick Henry. He is truly a force <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nfl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nfl</a>

    Anthony Amico @amicsta

    is derrick henry the best qb on the titans

    Take The Big Game There @ShaveStop

    Derrick Henry, dual threat.

    Kyle Kitzman @FTBLONLYPODCAST

    Derrick Henry is the best running back in the NFL. Only the 5th RB in history to have over 10 rushing touchdowns 5 years straight. Longevity earns you the gold jacket. 👑 He should be in the MVP conversation.

    Jason Gross @JasonMGro

    Triple threat Derrick Henry: Run, Pass, Throw. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/wRllpK6nT9">pic.twitter.com/wRllpK6nT9</a>

    Devin Jasso @dj38_

    Derrick Henry is the best.<br>👑

    Gage @GageMchenry

    In case you aren’t watching the game tonight, Derrick Henry’s position was changed tonight from “Running Back” to “Offense”<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsGB</a>

    Victoria🏹🤍 @VickyDiTullio

    Derrick Henry is a 🐐 one of the best i’ve ever seen <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsGB</a>

    Henry, without a doubt, has been the best running back in the NFL this season. Entering Thursday's game, he had rushed for 923 yards and nine touchdowns on 202 carries in nine games. He also had caught 16 passes for 154 yards.

    If Henry continues to produce at this level, the Titans should put together a solid second half of the season. That said, Tannehill needs to be better moving forward, especially if Tennessee makes the postseason.

    The Titans are back in action again on Nov. 27 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

