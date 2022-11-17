Jets' Zach Wilson on Critics: No One Outside of Team Knows What They're Talking About

Set Number: x164230 TK1

Zach Wilson doesn't want to hear criticism from anyone not directly affiliated with the New York Jets.

With a Sunday rematch against the New England Patriots looming, the quarterback was asked about his emotions after the first matchup in which he threw three interceptions in a poor performance.

"I thought they were good emotions," he said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "I mean, I was frustrated. I still believe that nobody outside of this building knows what they're talking about."

