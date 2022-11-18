NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 11: Standings, Scenarios After Titans vs. Packers

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season is here, and the playoff picture is really starting to take shape. So, we need to start looking at which teams might be good enough to make a run to the Super Bowl in February, as well as bubble teams that could sneak into a wild card spot over the next six weeks.

Week 11 began with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. The Titans defeated the Packers 27-17 to move to 7-3 on the season, while Green Bay dropped to 4-7, falling further out of the postseason conversation.

Beyond Thursday's game, there are a number of intriguing matchups to come this weekend. A divisional matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots could prove to be pivotal in both team's quest to make the playoffs. In the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys will also face a tough opponent in the Minnesota Vikings.

Before those games take place, though, let's take a look at the current playoff picture:

AFC Playoff Picture

Kansas City Chiefs: 7-2 Miami Dolphins: 7-3 Tennessee Titans: 7-3 Baltimore Ravens: 6-3 New York Jets: 6-3 Buffalo Bills: 6-3 New England Patriots: 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers: 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals: 5-4 Indianapolis Colts: 4-5-1 Cleveland Browns: 3-6 Denver Broncos: 3-6 Pittsburgh Steelers: 3-6 Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-7 Las Vegas Raiders: 2-7 Houston Texans: 1-7-1

NFC Playoff Picture

Philadelphia Eagles: 8-1 Minnesota Vikings: 8-1 Seattle Seahawks: 6-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-5 New York Giants: 7-2 Dallas Cowboys: 6-3 San Francisco 49ers: 5-4 Washington Commanders: 5-5 Atlanta Falcons: 4-6 Arizona Cardinals: 4-6 Green Bay Packers: 4-7 Detroit Lions: 3-6 Los Angeles Rams: 3-6 Carolina Panthers: 3-7 New Orleans Saints: 3-7 Chicago Bears: 3-7

The Titans put together an impressive performance against the Packers at a chilly Lambeau Field on Thursday night.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22-of-27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, but it was Derrick Henry who caught the attention of many after an awe-inspiring performance.

The superstar running back rushed for 87 yards and one touchdowns on 28 carries, caught two passes for 45 yards and also completed 2-of-2 passes for four yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee is the third AFC team to reach seven wins this season, joining the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Thursday's win also gave the Titans a commanding lead in the AFC South, with the 4-5-1 Indianapolis Colts sitting second in the division.

Based on how the season has played out, there's little worry about Tennessee's playoff hopes. However, the same cannot be said for the Packers, who fell further out of playoff contention with the loss.

Green Bay has not missed the playoffs since the 2018 season when it finished 6-9-1.

It's clear that both the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will continue to control the NFC playoff picture, but beyond that the race is wide open. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered their Week 11 bye with a 5-5 record and could return to claim a better seed in the standings with a solid push to end the year.

Additionally, the San Francisco 49ers, which occupy the No. 7 seed, must put together a winning second half to hold off bubble teams, including the 5-5 Washington Commanders and the 4-6 Atlanta Falcons.

However, the Niners have a pretty tough schedule to close out the season with two matchups against the Cardinals, a meeting with the Buccaneers, a clash with the Dolphins and a battle with the Seattle Seahawks.

As for the AFC, the Chiefs and Dolphins appear to be in control of the top two seeds, but there could be a lot of movement over the final weeks of the season. The Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills all sit at 6-3.

Additionally, the New England Patriots are 5-4, clinging onto the AFC's No. 7 seed, but the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals also enter Week 11 at 5-4 and on the verge of snagging a playoff spot.

Luckily for the Patriots, they hold the tiebreak over the Bengals based on conference record and the tiebreak over the Chargers based on strength of victory. However, New England has a difficult schedule to close out the year.

The Patriots and Jets meet on Sunday, but after that, New England has to face the Vikings on Thanksgiving, the Dolphins on Jan. 1 and the Bills twice. Additionally, the have a matchup with the Bengals and a meeting with the Cardinals on tap.