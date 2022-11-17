Jeff Saturday's Hiring by Colts Subject of Inquiry from Fritz Pollard Alliance

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Fritz Pollard Alliance announced it will review the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday as an interim coach.

"In light of the recent interim head coaching hire in Indianapolis, the FPA has initiated an inquiry with the NFL into whether this hiring process conformed with NFL Hiring Guidelines for naming an interim Head Coach," the organization said in a statement, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Colts hired Saturday last week to replace Frank Reich, although the new interim coach had no experience coaching above a high school level.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Indianapolis was not in violation of the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview candidates from underrepresented communities, because it doesn't apply to interim positions.

The FPA, which has a mission to "champion diversity" across the NFL, said after the initial announcement that the "spirit" of the Rooney Rule was to expand opportunities and that it should be "consistently applied" for hiring of interim positions, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Rapoport noted "minority" candidates likely took notice of the team's decision to hire Saturday without any college or NFL coaching experience:

Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters he didn't offer the job to anyone else before justifying the decision to pass over everyone on the current staff.

"Because he's a better fit," Irsay said of Saturday. "He's the best man for the job. There's no question about it in my mind, and I've been around it a lot time."

Saturday did win in his first NFL coaching appearance as the Colts earned a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, although questions remain about the team's hiring process.