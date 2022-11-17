US House to End Probe of Commanders' Workplace Culture in 2023, James Comer Says

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform's investigation into the Washington Commanders' workplace culture will end in 2023, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said in a statement.

The investigation into the Commanders was expected to end if Republicans won control of the House in the midterm elections, per the Associated Press. Republicans won 218 seats to reclaim control of the House, while Democrats occupy 211 seats.

Democrats had been guiding the investigation into the Commanders. The probe was led by Carolyn Maloney of New York and Economic and Consumer Policy Subcommittee chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois.

The Commanders released a statement on the decision to drop the case through attorneys John Brownlee and Stuart Nash:

"We applaud Rep. Comer for his leadership in putting an end to the investigation into a private company, which has been correctly characterized by sitting members of Congress as a 'farce' and 'an abuse of power.'

"The Congressional investigation has added nothing of value to this process and, indeed, the independent firm [Vestry Laight] monitoring the improvements in the Commanders' workplace has singled out the investigation as an impediment to further progress."

The House Committee's investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture included sexual harassment allegations against team owner Dan Snyder.

The NFL also launched an investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture and fined the team $10 million. Snyder was also forced to give up day-to-day operations for a few months. His wife, Tanya Snyder, took over in the interim.

In addition to the House's investigation into the team's workplace culture, the Commanders were investigated for financial improprieties.

Washington, D.C., attorney general Karl Racine also recently announced a lawsuit against against the franchise, Snyder and the NFL "alleging they colluded to deceive D.C. residents about an NFL investigation into the team’s toxic workplace culture and allegations of sexual assault," per CNN.

Amid all of this, Snyder hired a firm this month to explore the potential sale of the franchise.