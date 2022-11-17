Browns vs. Bills Moved to Detroit amid Forecast of 6 Feet of Snow in Buffalo

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The NFL is moving Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit, the Bills announced Thursday:

This comes as the forecast for Buffalo is predicting as much as six feet of snow over the weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Wednesday in preparation.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

