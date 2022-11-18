Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat ProjectionsNovember 18, 2022
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections
Each passing week of the 2022 NFL season ups the stakes for fantasy football managers.
There is only so much time left to claim a playoff berth or improve your postseason seeding. While you can't actually win a league title in Week 11, it's not hyperbolic to suggest you could lose it if you aren't careful.
Let's get you pointing in the right direction, then, by laying out our rankings and spotlighting a player with the best matchup at the three marquee positions.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at LAC)
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at IND)
3. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. CLE)
4. Justin Fields, CHI (at ATL)
5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CAR)
6. Dak Prescott, DAL (at MIN)
7. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. KC)
8. Joe Burrow, CIN (at PIT)
9. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SF)
10. Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. DET)
Matchup to exploit: Daniel Jones vs. Detroit Lions
Jones isn't the most consistent quarterback around, and his best outings aren't usually fantasy monsters. There's a reason, in other words, that even with an outstanding matchup he only snags the 10th spot in these rankings.
As a spot starter, though, you could do a lot worse. He hasn't thrown an interception since September, has 20-plus rushing yards in all but one outing and just threw two touchdown passes for the second time in his last four games.
Now, he draws a Detroit defense allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, per Yahoo. If Jones was ever going to go off in a game, this is the one.
Projected stats: 211 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 33 rushing yards
Running Back
Top 20
1. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. DET)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. KC)
3. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at ARI)
4. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. LAR)
5. Joe Mixon, CIN (at PIT)
6. Nick Chubb, CLE (at BUF)
7. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. PHI)
8. Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN)
9. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DAL)
10. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. NYJ)
11. Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. WAS)
12. Miles Sanders, PHI (at IND)
13. D'Onta Foreman, CAR (at BAL)
14. David Montgomery, CHI (at ATL)
15. Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. CLE)
16. Brian Robinson, WAS (at HOU)
17. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. CHI)
18. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at HOU)
19. Tony Pollard, DAL (at MIN)
20. Isiah Pacheco, KC (at LAC)
Matchup to exploit: Brian Robinson at Houston Texans
Washington's backfield isn't the easiest to figure out, but the simplest read on the situation says that if the Commanders build a lead and want to control the clock, Robinson is their guy.
Week 10 was the best example of that to date. Washington grabbed the lead in the second quarter and never let it go, leaning heavily on Robinson to close it out. He wound up with season-highs in carries (26) and yards (86) while scoring the second touchdown of his young career.
The Commanders have a chance to put this contest to bed a lot earlier, as the Texans enter this tilt with four consecutive losses, all decided by at least seven points. Houston also has a problematically generous run defense, which has surrendered the most fantasy points to running backs so far.
Projected stats: 92 rushing yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Top 20
1. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. CLE)
2. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. DAL)
3. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at MIN)
4. Davante Adams, LV (at DEN)
5. Tee Higgins, CIN (at PIT)
6. A.J. Brown, PHI (at IND)
7. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. SF)
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at NYG)
9. Deebo Samuel, SF (at ARI)
10. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at HOU)
11. Mike Williams, LAC (vs. KC)
12. Chris Olave, NO (vs. LAR)
13. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. LV)
14. Amari Cooper, CLE (at BUF)
15. D.J. Moore, CAR (at BUF)
16. JuJu Smith Schuster, KC (at LAC)
17. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at PIT)
18. Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. CLE)
19. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at ARI)
20. Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. NYJ)
Matchup to exploit: Tee Higgins at Pittsburgh Steelers
Higgins is on a roll.
He's had at least six targets in all but Cincy's season opener, including four games with eight-plus balls thrown his way. He's had at least five catches in six of his last seven games. In all but one of those seven outings, he's had at least 60 receiving yards, a touchdown catch or both.
The Steelers don't seem like the defense that will slow him down. Pittsburgh has allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position, and the only reason Higgins didn't light up this defense in Week 1 (two catches on two targets for 27 yards) is because the Steelers were too busy being burned by Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd, who combined for 14 receptions, 162 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Projected stats: Seven receptions, 98 yards, one touchdown