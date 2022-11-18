Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

1 of 3

Top 10

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at LAC)

2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at IND)

3. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. CLE)

4. Justin Fields, CHI (at ATL)

5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CAR)

6. Dak Prescott, DAL (at MIN)

7. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. KC)

8. Joe Burrow, CIN (at PIT)

9. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SF)

10. Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. DET)



Matchup to exploit: Daniel Jones vs. Detroit Lions



Jones isn't the most consistent quarterback around, and his best outings aren't usually fantasy monsters. There's a reason, in other words, that even with an outstanding matchup he only snags the 10th spot in these rankings.

As a spot starter, though, you could do a lot worse. He hasn't thrown an interception since September, has 20-plus rushing yards in all but one outing and just threw two touchdown passes for the second time in his last four games.

Now, he draws a Detroit defense allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, per Yahoo. If Jones was ever going to go off in a game, this is the one.



Projected stats: 211 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 33 rushing yards

