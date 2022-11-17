Micah Parsons' Usage in Cowboys' Loss to Packers Defended by Jerry Jones

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There were some question marks about the Dallas Cowboys' defensive approach to Sunday's 31-28 loss against the Green Bay Packers, namely that Micah Parsons was often dropped into coverage instead of utilized as a pass-rusher.

On Thursday, team owner Jerry Jones appeared on Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan and spoke about that decision (h/t The Dallas Morning News).

"Micah can be Micah. He can impact the game at any designation, addressing any part of the other team’s game," he said. "He can do that. We all know that. But more importantly, we did not think [Aaron Rodgers] was going to throw the ball a lot, and he didn't. And we did think they were going to run a lot, and they did. That's how he was deployed and I understand the reasons he was where he was logistically during the game, and don't have any issue with that."

