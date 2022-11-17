Reggie Wayne on If He'd Have Taken Colts Interim HC Job: 'S--t Yeah. Why Wouldn't I?'

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Reggie Wayne left no doubt he would've taken the interim head coach job with the Indianapolis Colts if given the opportunity.

"S--t yeah! Why wouldn’t I?" Wayne said Thursday, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

After head coach Frank Reich was fired last week, the Colts surprisingly hired former player Jeff Saturday, who had no coaching experience at either the college or NFL level.

Like Saturday, Wayne also spent more than a decade playing with Indianapolis, winning one Super Bowl before being inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. The difference is Wayne was already on staff as the Colts' wide receivers coach.

The Colts earned a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday's first game at the helm, but there was significant criticism over the process that led to the coach getting the role.

Former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas called it "one of the most disrespectful things I've ever seen in my entire life" on Good Morning Football:

Former coach Bill Cowher called it a "disgrace to the coaching profession."

The racial disparities were also noted, as the Colts were able to hire Saturday, who is white, without satisfying the Rooney Rule. Other minority coaches with more coaching experience were bypassed for the opportunity.

Wayne or assistant linebackers coach Cato June could have been options from the current staff if Indianapolis wanted to hire a former player.

Instead, the job went to Saturday as he tries to turnaround a team that went just 3-5-1 under Reich.