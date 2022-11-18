Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play-or-Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

1 of 4

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Fields might be the best quarterback in fantasy now. If that sounds at all hyperbolic, you haven't paid close enough attention.

With passing production now supporting his elite rushing ability, his ceiling has exploded. In Weeks 9 and 10, he amassed better than 83 fantasy points, per FantasyPros. No one else topped even 70, and only Patrick Mahomes (67.2) and Joe Mixon (51.1) cleared 50 in the standard scoring format.



In those outings, Fields rushed for 325 yards and three scores and passed for 290 yards and five touchdowns. He's a set-it-and-forget-it weekly lock in any matchup.

