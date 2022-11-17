Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

0 of 3

John McCoy/Getty Images

The waiver wire should be active in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

It's hard enough navigating around the four teams on a bye: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upping the difficulty for fantasy football managers, though, are all of the injuries accumulated over the previous 10 weeks.



So, whether you're covering for Tyreek Hill's off week or Cooper Kupp's ankle injury, either way, you might be in the market for roster reinforcements. Let's help find a few of them here by spotlighting our top waiver-wire target—rostered in less than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at each of the three marquee positions.

