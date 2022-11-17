NFL Monitoring Browns vs. Bills Forecast with 3-6 Feet of Snow Expected in Buffalo

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL has reportedly been in communication with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns about the possibility of moving Sunday's game out of Buffalo due to a looming snowstorm.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo area is bracing for between three and six inches of snow from Thursday to Sunday, which could lead to the league weighing other options.

Colin McCarthy of MyRadar Weather noted that one model is projecting 70 inches of snow "just south of Buffalo" over the course of 24 hours:

Snow has not forced a game to be moved since 2014 when a scheduled game between the Bills and New York Jets was moved from Buffalo to Ford Field in Detroit.

Moving the game back a day is not an option for the Bills since they play the Detroit Lions next week on Thanksgiving, although Ford Field will be available this Sunday if need be.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that the NFL is considering "several" locations for the game if it needs to be moved. Cabot also noted that a decision on whether to move the game will likely have to be made on Friday.

AccuWeather paints a different and less-extreme picture of how much snowfall is expected in the Buffalo area in the coming days.

From Thursday night until early Monday morning, AccuWeather is projecting a 40 percent chance of between three and four feet of snow. There is a 38 percent chance of between two and three feet, and a 19 percent chance of fewer than two feet.

AccuWeather projects only a 2 percent chance of four to five feet and a 1 percent chance of more than five feet.

Additionally, AccuWeather is only projecting about one inch of snow during the day on Sunday, meaning there may be plenty of time for proper snow removal prior to the game if projections are correct.

Regardless of the snowfall, weather is likely to have an impact on Sunday's game if it remains in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, New York, as AccuWeather is forecasting 22 mph winds.

That means the game could feature a healthy dose of running the ball, which would seemingly favor the Browns, who are fifth in the NFL in rushing yards per game thanks largely to running back Nick Chubb, who has rushed for 904 yards and an NFL-leading 11 touchdowns this season.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has shown the capability to throw effectively in less-than-ideal conditions, however, meaning Buffalo may not have to deviate too far from its normal gameplan.

No matter where the game is played, the 6-3 Bills are in dire need of a win, as they are looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the 3-6 Browns.