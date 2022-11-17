The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 11

1 of 7

The Justin Fields experience has been quite the ride.

After being cast to the waiver wire in quite a few fantasy leagues earlier in the season, the second-year quarterback has been on fire of late. After another huge game running the ball last week against the Detroit Lions, Fields was once again the No. 1 quarterback in fantasy in Week 10. Over the past five weeks, Fields isn't just tops in fantasy points at his position—he's No. 1 by a massive margin.

Fields wasn't the only smash play in Week 10. Whether it was Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or Bears tight end Cole Kmet, a number of players blew up and helped propel fantasy managers to victory.

These players all have the potential to be the same kind of week-winner in Week 11.

Quarterback

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at MIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600)

Since Prescott returned to action, he ranks eighth in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks, and he was 10th at the position in points a week ago. But the 29-year-old should be able to do better than that in a matchup with the Vikings that has more than a little shootout potential.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000)

Rodgers is coming off his best fantasy outing of the season in a three-score effort against the Dallas Cowboys. He should be able to build on that success on Thursday night against a Tennessee Titans team allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2022.

Running Back

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)

With Khalil Herbert now on injured reserve, Montgomery is back to being the unquestioned lead back for the Bears. That should mean good things in Atlanta on Sunday against a Falcons team that just gave up a big game to Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200)

Patterson admittedly laid an egg in a great Week 10 matchup with the Panthers. But a short memory can sometimes be a fantasy manager's best friend, especially ahead of a matchup with a Bears defense allowing the fifth-most PPR points per game to running backs.

Wide Receiver

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500)

Boyd has been on a roll of late with Ja'Marr Chase on the sidelines—he has found the end zone in two of the last three games and hit 12 PPR points in three of the last four. No team in the AFC has allowed more PPR points per game to wide receivers than the Steelers.

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)

Lazard was invisible for most of last week's overtime win over the Cowboys, but he has been easily Green Bay's most reliable wideout in 2022. This week the Packers take on a Tennessee Titans defense that has surrendered the fourth-most PPR points per game in the league to wide receivers.

Tight Ends

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at ARI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400)

Kittle hasn't been the fantasy force managers hoped for in 2022. After 10 weeks, he ranks outside the top 15 at the position in total points, though he is at least seventh in points per game. But this week's dream matchup with the Arizona Cardinals should equate to at least one week of the elite production folks were targeting on draft day.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100)

It took Kmet a while to score his first touchdown of the season, but now he's living in the end zone. Over the past three games, he has scored five times. The Falcons have surrendered the eighth-most PPR points per game to tight ends in 2022.