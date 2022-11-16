Candace Parker Confirms She Plans to Return for 16th WNBA Season in 2023

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After briefly considering retirement, Candace Parker will be back for her 16th WNBA season.

"Right now, yeah, I'm game," Parker told Richard Deitsch of The Athletic on his podcast. "Let's see if my body is this way in January, February, but I plan to play, I plan to come back."

Where Parker winds up playing is another question entirely. The 36-year-old is a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Chicago Sky.

While the Sky would undoubtedly love to have Parker back, they also have to decide whether to re-sign Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Azura Stevens and Emma Meesseman, all of whom will also be free agents.

Parker spent her first 13 WNBA seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks before leaving for Chicago in free agency. The move was a homecoming for the veteran forward, who grew up in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

She made the All-Star team in each of her two seasons with the Sky, averaging 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 2022. It marked a career renaissance for Parker, who didn't make the All-Star team in either of her final two seasons with the Sparks.