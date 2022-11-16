Eagles Rumors: Linval Joseph Agrees to Contract Amid Jordan Davis Injury

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Joseph could make his season debut as soon as Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Joseph, 34, spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers but went unsigned during the 2022 offseason.

The Eagles lost rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis to an ankle injury earlier this month, leaving a hole in the middle of the defensive line. Joseph is clearly past his prime, during which he made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2016 and 2017, but he's a serviceable veteran who should be fresh for the stretch run after sitting out the first half of the season.

Philadelphia allowed the Washington Commanders to control the clock with the ground game for over 40 minutes in Monday's 32-21 loss. The Commanders ran the ball 49 times against just 29 passes, which kept the Eagles' high-octane offense parked on the sidelines.

Opposing teams will see how Washington handled Philly its first loss of the 2022 season and likely attempt to enact a similar ground-and-pound plan. Adding Joseph should help plug up the gaps left by Davis.