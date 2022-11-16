ESPN: 'Don't Expect' Saquon Barkley to Get Contract Similar to Christian McCaffrey

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley reportedly isn't expected to reset the running back contract market, even if he hits free agency after the 2022 NFL season.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said "don't expect" Barkley to surpass the $16 million average value earned by the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, which has remained the top mark at the position since he signed the contract in April 2020.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

