Christian Watson, Keys to Packers Turning Season Around After Cowboys Win

The Green Bay Packers went one month and 11 days without a victory.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. finally ended their losing streak on Sunday with a come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The win featured the breakout performance from Christian Watson that everyone was waiting for and it provided hope that the second half of the regular season could bring a push toward the NFC playoff places.

Green Bay is only 1.5 games off the final wild-card position, which currently belongs to the San Francisco 49ers.

A run into the postseason is not out of the question, but the Packers need to be even better on the gridiron in the coming weeks to build off the win over the Cowboys.

The Packers start a three-game stretch on Thursday that features matchups with the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

Green Bay needs to go 2-1 in that run of games before the Week 14 bye to have a legitimate shot at the postseason.

For that to happen, Watson needs to continue to play well and a few other things must be carried over from the Dallas win.