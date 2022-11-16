X

    Duke's Kyle Filipowski Hyped by CBB Twitter After Performance in Loss to Kansas

    Adam WellsNovember 16, 2022

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 15: Kyle Filipowski #30 of the Duke Blue Devils takes a shot during the second half in the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 15, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first defeat of the post-Mike Krzyzewski era after a 69-64 loss to Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

    While the final score wasn't what the Blue Devils were looking for, prized recruit Kyle Filipowski continues to look like a dominant force on the floor. He's posted a double-double in each of his first three games, including 17 points and 14 rebounds (six on the offensive end) against the defending national champions.

    The reaction from Twitter to Filipowski's performance was incredibly positive:

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    All things considered Duke is very fortunate to be down four. Kyle Filipowski has a chance to be their best player this season. And MxCullar was a big time pickup for Kansas. I could go for two more overtimes!

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Tyrese Proctor and Kyle Filipowski have been outstanding in the second half. Proctor with the ball in his hands more often, looks more confident offensively, shows good vision. Filipowski appears to have zero issue with the physical side of the game. Nonstop around the rim.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Kyle Filipowski joined Marvin Bagley III as the only other Duke freshman in program history with back-to-back double doubles to start a season. He now stands alone: 17 points + 13 rebounds in 28 minutes this evening. Kansas doesn't possess the size to stop the 5-star freshman.

    Ray Holloman @Ray_Holloman

    While ESPN is busy showing a bunch of talking heads eating whatever, Kyle Filipowski just ate Kansas lunch and drank their milkshake. Wow.

    BlueDevilStop @BlueDevilStop

    Kyle Filipowski doing that at his size is insane. Such a talented player.

    Duke Digest @DukeDigest

    Me to Kyle Filipowski <a href="https://t.co/9PnXapDmX8">pic.twitter.com/9PnXapDmX8</a>

    Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

    Kyle Filipowski is Duke’s Tyler Hansbrough.

    Brendan Marks @BrendanRMarks

    I'll be honest: Did not expect Kyle Filipowski to be this impactful, this early in the season. Thought Mitchell would be the starting 4 once Whitehead returned (and he might still be) based on what I'd heard/seen, but fully willing to admit I might be wrong.

    This wasn't a perfect showing by Filipowski. The seven-footer made just six of his 18 field-goal attempts, including 1-of-6 from three-point range. It's the second consecutive game he's shot under 40 percent from the field (36.4 percent vs. South Carolina State).

    But his ability as a rebounder, especially on the offensive glass, allows him to create additional opportunities for himself and the rest of the Blue Devils.

    This was a bad shooting night for Duke in general. The team made just 35.8 percent of its attempts from the field and went 3-of-21 from three-point range. Jeremy Roach was the only other Blue Devils player to score in double figures (16 points).

    As Filipowski continues to get comfortable playing against college competition, his scoring efficiency will almost certainly improve. Tuesday's game against a high-level opponent was a good learning opportunity for the 19-year-old.

    Duke's Kyle Filipowski Hyped by CBB Twitter After Performance in Loss to Kansas
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Filipowski and the Blue Devils will have a chance to right the ship on Friday when they host Delaware at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.