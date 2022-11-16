Duke's Kyle Filipowski Hyped by CBB Twitter After Performance in Loss to Kansas

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first defeat of the post-Mike Krzyzewski era after a 69-64 loss to Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

While the final score wasn't what the Blue Devils were looking for, prized recruit Kyle Filipowski continues to look like a dominant force on the floor. He's posted a double-double in each of his first three games, including 17 points and 14 rebounds (six on the offensive end) against the defending national champions.

The reaction from Twitter to Filipowski's performance was incredibly positive:

This wasn't a perfect showing by Filipowski. The seven-footer made just six of his 18 field-goal attempts, including 1-of-6 from three-point range. It's the second consecutive game he's shot under 40 percent from the field (36.4 percent vs. South Carolina State).

But his ability as a rebounder, especially on the offensive glass, allows him to create additional opportunities for himself and the rest of the Blue Devils.

This was a bad shooting night for Duke in general. The team made just 35.8 percent of its attempts from the field and went 3-of-21 from three-point range. Jeremy Roach was the only other Blue Devils player to score in double figures (16 points).

As Filipowski continues to get comfortable playing against college competition, his scoring efficiency will almost certainly improve. Tuesday's game against a high-level opponent was a good learning opportunity for the 19-year-old.

Filipowski and the Blue Devils will have a chance to right the ship on Friday when they host Delaware at Cameron Indoor Stadium.